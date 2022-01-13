Red Deer up to 1,187 COVID-19 cases

Active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer were up only slightly Thursday.

The city sits at 1,187 active cases of the virus, 80 more than Wednesday’s reporting.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, the number of people who have died due to implications of COVID-19 in Red Deer remains at 84.

The province reported eight more deaths Thursday, bringing the death toll to 3,375. In Central zone the death toll remains at 422.

Meanwhile, in the Central zone, there were 3,691 active COVID cases on Thursday, with 81 people in hospital and seven in intensive care. Provincially, there were 6,010 new cases, with 62,733 active. There were 786 people in hospital infected with COVID-19 and 79 in the ICU.

The City of Wetaskiwin has 263 active cases, Red Deer County had 248, the City of Lacombe had 143, Mountain View County had 120, Sylvan Lake had 110, Lacombe County had 107, Clearwater County had 95, Olds had 97 and Stettler County had 63 active cases.

The City of Camrose had 165, Kneehill County had 46, Camrose County has 16 and Drumheller had 129.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, had 540 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 134 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 37.

According to Alberta Health mapping that tracks COVID-19 vaccine rates, Red Deer is divided into three parts.

In Red Deer-North, 77 per cent of the population 12 and over is fully vaccinated (two doses), 81.6 per cent of people 12 and over in Red Deer- East have two doses and in Red Deer- Southwest, 75 per cent have two doses.