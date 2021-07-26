Red Deer up to 12 active COVID-19 cases

The Government of Alberta identified 387 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend: 151 on Friday, 142 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

The City of Red Deer experienced a slight increase in active COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

There are now 12 active cases in the city, which is three more than this past Friday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Red Deer has recorded 5,743 recovered cases and 43 deaths.

The Government of Alberta identified 387 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend: 151 on Friday, 142 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday.

There are now 1,083 active cases in the province, to go along with the 230,142 recovered cases. No new virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend, meaning the province’s death toll remained at 2,322.

Red Deer County has five active cases, the City of Lacombe has seven, Lacombe County has four, Mountain View County has three, Clearwater County and Olds have two each, Sylvan Lake has one and Stettler County has none.

Camrose County has three, the City of Camrose has zero, and Kneehill County and Drumheller have two each.

Wetaskiwin County, which includes Maskwacis, has three active cases. There are no active cases in Ponoka, which includes East Ponoka County, and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County.

Overall the central zone has 53 active cases.

Provincially, 83 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 21 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, four are hospitalized – none of those individuals are in an ICU.

As of Sunday, 5,221,375 vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta.

“Vaccines will protect you, and those around you – 75.4 per cent of eligible Albertans have received their first doses and 63.4 per cent have received both doses. Thank you for doing your part to protect yourselves and your loved ones,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Monday.

“Vaccines are ready and waiting for you. Help strengthen the protection in our province by making your vaccine appointment with (Alberta Health Services) or at a participating pharmacy/physician’s office today.”



