Red Deer up to 1,380 COVID-19 cases

Red Deer now has 1,380 active cases of COVID-19.

That is up 138 cases from last Friday. The city had 10,017 recovered cases and 84 people have died due to the implications of COVID.

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 3,279 cases across the province with a testing positivity rate of 38.8 per cent. Alberta has 70,223 active cases of COVID.

There are now 1,089 people in hospital, including 104 in intensive care. Since Monday, 82 more Albertans have been admitted to hospital non-ICU beds and another 10 people have been added to intensive care.

“Since late last week, 51 per cent of new non-ICU admissions are due to COVID and 49 per cent are cases where the infection was not determined to be a cause of admission, or not possible to determine. For ICU, 74 per cent of new admissions were due to COVID and 26 per cent were incidental infections/unclear,” Hinshaw said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in the Central zone, there were 4,357 active COVID cases on Tuesday, with 99 people in hospital and 10 in intensive care. Since the pandemic began, 423 people have died due to implications of COVID-19 in Central zone.

The City of Wetaskiwin had 272 active cases, Red Deer County had 276, the City of Lacombe had 137, Mountain View County had 126, Sylvan Lake had 119, Lacombe County had 128, Clearwater County had 116, Olds had 109 and Stettler County had 51 active cases.

The City of Camrose had 213, Kneehill County had 46, Camrose County has 25 and Drumheller had 102.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, had 711 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 199 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 38.