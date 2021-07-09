Red Deer up to 19 active COVID-19 cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer has risen slightly.

The city now has 19 active cases, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, which is up slightly from the 16 reported on Thursday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Red Deer has reported 5,718 recovered cases and 43 deaths.

Alberta has dropped to 675 active cases of COVID-19. Fifty-two new cases were identified Friday.

Provincially, there are now 126 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 35 in the ICU. With no new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, the province’s death toll remains at 2,307.

Red Deer County has two active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has one active and Clearwater County sits at seven active.

Lacombe has four active and Sylvan Lake has seven, while Olds sits at zero. Mountain View County sits at seven active, Kneehill County has eight active and Drumheller has one active case.

Camrose County and the County of Stettler have zero active cases.

Camrose is one active case and Wetaskiwin has four active.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 22 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has zero active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County, has three active.

On Wednesday, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the province is testing for the C.37 COVID-19 variant as part of screening all positive cases.

“We have identified two cases in Alberta so far. Both are travel-related,” she said on Twitter.

“Right now, C.37 is designated a variant of interest. We don’t yet know if it will become a variant of concern but are monitoring it and all variants closely. This is part of the work we do every day.”

Hinshaw said the best thing Albertans can do is get vaccinated.

“It protects you, your family and your community. The more people who get fully vaccinated asap, the safer we will all be moving forward,” she said.



