Red Deer up to 237 active cases of COVID-19

Province reports more than 1,000 new cases for second straight day

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Red Deer and across the province.

Red Deer added 15 active cases Thursday and the city now sits at 237 active cases of the virus, the fifth-highest total in the province. Only Edmonton, Calgary, Medicine Hat and Grande Prairie have more.

The province reported 1,112 new infections – that’s over 1,000 new cases two days in a row. Of the new cases, 20 per cent are among fully vaccinated people, 71 per cent are unvaccinated individuals and eight per cent are partially vaccinated citizens.

Alberta now has 9,066 active cases of the virus, with 308 people in hospital, including 64 in intensive care. That’s 24 more people in hospital over the past 24 hours and six new patients in the ICU.

Of the 244 non-ICU patients, 79.1 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 64 in ICU, 98.5 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Of Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases, 17 per cent are among people who are fully vaccinated, 72 per cent are unvaccinated and 10 per cent are partially vaccinated.

There were four new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 2,360.

The Central zone sits at 967 active cases of the virus, up almost 100 cases from Wednesday. There are 30 people in hospital infected with COVID-19, including five in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Lacombe County has 71 active cases of the virus, Red Deer County has 70, Mountain View County has 67 and Clearwater County has 55.

Olds has 54 active cases of COVID-19, Sylvan Lake sits at 48 and Lacombe has 31.

The County of Stettler has 36 active cases, Camrose has 21, Wetaskiwin has 18, Kneehill County has 17, Camrose County has 14 and Drumheller has 12.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County has 48 active cases, Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County has 20 active cases. Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 18 active.

