Red Deer up to 252 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day Friday. (Advocate file image)

COVID-19 cases in Alberta and Red Deer continue to climb.

Friday was the third straight day of more than 1,000 new cases, with 1,168 being reported on 11,565 tests for a test positivity rate of 10 per cent.

Red Deer sits at 252 active cases of the virus, and the last time the city had more than 250 active cases of the virus was June 2, when 270 were reported.

Red Deer still has the fifth highest active case total in the province.

Overall, Alberta has 9,655 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 17 per cent are from people who are completely vaccinated, 9.8 per cent are partially vaccinated and 72.5 are unvaccinated.

Of the 1,168 new cases Friday, 17 per cent are from fully vaccinated individuals, nine per cent are partially vaccinated and 73.4 per cent are unvaccinated.

There are 336 Albertans in hospital infected with COVID-19, including 74 in intensive care. Of the 262 non-ICU patients, 77.1 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and of the 74 in ICU, 97.3 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The province also reported five new deaths due to COVID-19 and the death toll in the province is up to 2,364.

The Central zone has 1,025 active cases of the virus, with 37 people in hospital, including seven in the ICU.

Meanwhile, Red Deer County is up to 78 active cases of the virus, while Mountain View County has 75, Lacombe County has 71 and Clearwater County sits at 62.

Olds has 61 active cases, Sylvan Lake sits at 49, The County of Stettler has 40 and Lacombe has 33.

The City of Camrose has 27, Wetaskiwin has 23, Kneehill County has 17 and Drumheller has 13.

Overall, Alberta has administered 5,528,420 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 77 per cent of the eligible population receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 69 per cent of the eligible population fully inoculated against the virus.

In Red Deer, nearly 52 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and 58 per cent have got at least one dose. Red Deer County has 48 per cent of its population 12 and over with at least one dose of the vaccine and 42 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In Olds, 54 per cent of their eligible citizens are fully vaccinated and 60.3 per cent have at least one dose. So far, nearly 62 per cent of Innisfail’s eligible population has at least one dose and 56 per cent are fully inoculated.

About 42 per cent of eligible citizens in Sylvan Lake are fully vaccinated, with 48.9 per cent getting at least one dose.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter