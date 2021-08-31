Red Deer up to 337 active COVID-19 cases

Alberta now has more than 11,000 active COVID-19 cases. (Black Press file photo)

Active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer and across the province continue to rise.

Red Deer is up to 337 active cases of the virus, 11 more than Monday, while Alberta now has more than 11,000 active cases.

Out of Alberta’s total active cases, about 72 per cent are among unvaccinated individuals, while 18 per cent are fully vaccinated and nine per cent are partially protected.

The province reported an additional 920 cases of the virus Tuesday, based on 7,487 tests for a positivity rate of about 12.3 per cent. Of the new cases, 73 per cent were among those who are unvaccinated, 6.9 per cent are partially vaccinated and 19.83 per cent are fully immunized.

Alberta also identified an additional 2,268 variant cases on Monday bringing the total active variant caseload in the province to 9,535.

“We’re in the fourth wave at this point, the Delta variant is very contagious. Cases are going up. That wasn’t unexpected at this point,” said Alberta Minister of Finance Travis Toews, who is also a member of the Emergency Management Committee, during an un-related news conference Tuesday morning.

“There was an expectation that this fourth wave was going to be a bit bumpy. The Delta variant moves very quickly and it’s extremely contagious.”

There are 431 people in hospital provincially, including 106 in intensive care. Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 2,375 since the start of the pandemic.

In the Central zone, there are 1,385 active cases of the virus, with 54 people in hospital, including 11 in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the Government of Alberta’s website, Red Deer County has 120 active cases of COVID-19, Lacombe County has 109 and Mountain View County sits at 101 active.

Clearwater County has 80 active cases, Olds has 78 active, Sylvan Lake has 58 and Lacombe sits at 38. The County of Stettler has 56 active, the City of Camrose has 44, Wetaskiwin has 34, Kneehill County has 29 and Camrose County has 21.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 62 active cases of the virus. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 23 active cases, while Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County and West Ponoka County has 31 active cases of the virus.

