Red Deer up to 4 active COVID-19 cases

There are 77 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Friday. (File photo)

The provincial government identified 77 new COVID-19 cases across the province on Friday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 8,596 with 592 active cases across Alberta. In total, 7,844 people have recovered from COVID-19 and 160 people have died.

Red Deer now has four active cases, up from three on Thursday according to geospatial mapping on the government’s website. There have been 36 recovered cases in Red Deer. There are 13 active cases total in the central zone, up one from Thursday. Ninety people have recovered from the virus.

Red Deer County still has two active cases of the COVID-19 – there were no active cases earlier this week. Twelve have recovered in the county.

The County of Stettler, Ponoka County and Mountain View County all still have one active case of COVID-19 each.

Several central Alberta communities are without a confirmed active case.

Clearwater County remains at one recovered case, the City of Lacombe has two recovered cases, Lacombe County has three recovered cases and the Town of Olds has four recovered cases. The City of Wetaskiwin has seven recovered cases.

The other three active cases are located in Beaver County, County of Paintearth and Drumheller. Two people within the central zone are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The Calgary zone currently has the most cases in the province, with 228 active and 5,515 total. The Edmonton zone has 203 active cases, with 980 recoveries and 1,202 confirmed cases.

In the south zone, there are 96 active cases, with 1,291 recoveries.

Across Alberta, 50 people remain in hospital as a result of COVID-19 and nine people are in intensive care.