Red Deer up to 546 active cases of COVID-19

Red Deer’s active COVID-19 cases continued to climb Saturday.

There are now 546 active cases of the virus in the city, up 14 from Friday’s 532.

Red Deer has 72 per cent of the active Central zone cases and 11 per cent of the province’s overall active cases.

The province announced an additional 380 cases Saturday over 8,380 tests, for a positivity rate of 4.5 per cent.

There are now 4,803 active cases of the virus in Alberta, with 124,114 recovered cases and 130,735 cases total. There were an additional six deaths reported Saturday, bringing the death toll to 1,818 since the beginning of the pandemic. Overall, 336 people are in hospital because of the virus, with 51 in intensive care.

“By making good choices this weekend and in the days ahead, we have the ability to keep numbers trending downward and keep protecting the health system that we all rely on,” Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Friday.

The Central zone has 758 active cases of COVID-19, with 33 people in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

On the government’s website using the municipality setting to sort COVID-19 cases, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas, and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting Red Deer County sits 40 active cases, Lacombe County has 14 active and Clearwater County has eight active.

Lacombe has 19 active, Sylvan Lake has 14 active, Olds has two active and Drumheller sits at nine active.

Camrose County has 3 active and County of Stettler have five active.

The City of Camrose has 11 active and the City of Wetaskiwin sits at 18 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 36 active. Ponoka County including east Ponoka County has 15 active.



