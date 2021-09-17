Red Deer up to 680 active COVID-19 cases

There are now 19,201 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, to go along with 255,834 recovered cases and 2,523 deaths. (File photo)

The Government of Alberta has identified another 2,020 COVID-19 cases and reported an additional 18 deaths, including two in Red Deer.

There are now 19,201 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 255,834 recovered cases and 2,523 deaths.

Red Deer jumped to 680 active cases Friday, which is 86 more than the 594 reported Thursday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

The city also reported two new virus-related deaths Friday, bringing Red Deer’s death toll to 50. There have also been 6,411 recovered cases reported in the city since the pandemic began.

The Central zone sits at 3,080 active cases of the virus, up from Thursday’s 2,758, with 155 people in hospital, including 20 in the ICU.

Red Deer County has 287 active cases, Clearwater County has 242, Lacombe County has 179, Mountain View County has 159, Sylvan Lake has 129, the City of Lacombe has 111, Stettler County has 100 and Olds has 92.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 191 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has 97 cases and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 91.

The City of Camrose has 100, Kneehill County has 61, Drumheller has 47 and Camrose County has 27.

Provincially, there are currently 911 people hospitalized – 215 of those individuals are in intensive care.

The provincial government announced first vaccine doses have hit 80 per cent on Friday, as more than 3.1 million Albertans have received at least their first shot.

Additionally, 72 per cent of eligible Albertans are full immunized with both doses.

Starting Monday, vaccine-eligible individuals will be required to provide government-issued proof of immunization or a negative privately paid COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours to access a variety of participating social, recreational and discretionary events and businesses throughout the province.

“Vaccines help prevent serious illness and deaths from COVID and are our best protection against this virus,” said Minister of Health Tyler Shandro.

“Today’s milestones are a step in the right direction, but Albertans need to follow up with their second doses as soon as they can to protect themselves and their neighbours. Greater vaccine coverage means a reduced spread and less stress on our hospitals.”



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

centralalbertaCoronavirusRedDeer