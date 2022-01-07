Red Deer up to 703 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta recorded another daily record of new COVID-19 infections Friday.

The province reported 6,257 new cases, on 16,231 tests for a test positivity rate of 38 per cent. There are now 43,414 active cases in the province.

Hospitalizations have also risen sharply in the province, as there are now 504 people infected in COVID-19 in hospital across Alberta, including 64 in the ICU. There were two additional deaths due to the implications of COVID-19 and the death toll in the province is 3,338.

“We can all take small actions every day that will help limit the spread of COVID-19,” Tweeted Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Friday.

“The most important things we can do are to get vaccinated and stay home if we’re feeling even a little unwell.”

The Central zone has 2,305 active cases, with 73 people in hosptial, including six in the ICU.

Red Deer added nearly 100 new infections over the past 24 hours, as the city sits at 703 active cases of the virus. Last week, Red Deer had less than 200 cases.

The city now has 10,316 total cases, with 9,529 recovered and 84 deaths due to the implications of COVID-19.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website as of Friday afternoon, the City of Wetaskiwin has 185 active cases, Ponoka County has 165, Red Deer County has 140, Lacombe has 110, Mountain View County has 99, Sylvan Lake has 80, Lacombe County has 72, Stettler County has 48, Clearwater County has 66 and Olds has 65.

Drumheller has 103, Camrose has 100, Kneehill County has 32, and Camrose County has 11 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 343 active cases, while Rimbey including parts of West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 30 and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 56.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter