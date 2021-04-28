Kenney considering targeted restrictions: Red Deer up to 712 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta identified more than 1,000 COVID-19 variant of concern cases in the past 24 hours. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer are still rising.

The city saw a slight increase Wednesday, up from 709 to 712. Red Deer has added 229 cases over the last seven days and now has 669.2 active cases per 100k people.

Meanwhile, Alberta added an additional 1,839 COVID-19 cases, the highest mark since early December. The province completed 18,976 COVID-19 tests for a test positivity rate of 9.7 per cent. That’s lower than Tuesday’s positivity rate of 11.4 per cent.

Alberta now has 20,938 active cases of the virus, with 643 people in hospital, including 145 in intensive care. There were also six additional deaths, including two in the Central zone. Both men died on April 26, one in his 50s with no comorbidities and another, in his 60s which included comorbidities.

Overall, 2,073 people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta since the start of the pandemic.

The province also identified 1,058 variant of concern cases and variants make up 63 per cent of the province’s active cases.

Despite the rising case numbers, Premier Jason Kenney stated at a press conference Wednesday his government will not let the health-care system be overwhelmed.

He added and that the government is considering additional public health measures if the virus continues to spread.

“The notion that there’s a direct, linear relationship between restrictions and viral spread is not the experience of this pandemic,” Kenney said at a press event about Calgary’s Rockview Hospital.

“Properly targeted restrictions, that people actually comply with, can be a useful tool in limiting viral spread. But indiscriminate restrictions, that people ignore broadly, are not an effective tool…

“I try to convey there is a false idea out there that lockdowns can stop viral spread and that they can be effective in every instance, that is not the case. But I will say that we are actively considering targeted measures, particularly in areas that are being hardest hit.”

The Central zone has 2,320 active cases of the virus, with 56 people in hospital, including eight in intensive care.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 170 active cases of the virus as of Tuesday, Lacombe County has 119 active and Clearwater County sits at 69 active.

Lacombe has 150 active and Sylvan Lake has 88 active cases, while Olds sits at 108 active. Mountain View County sits at 93 active, Kneehill County has 47 active and Drumheller has 22 active.

Camrose County sits at 66 active cases and the County of Stettler has 55.

Camrose is at 137 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 88 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 155 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 92 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 38 active.



