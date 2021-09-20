Red Deer up to 778 active cases of COVID-19

Red Deer has the third most active COVID-19 cases in the province, behind only Calgary and Edmonton. (Black Press File Photo)

Red Deer added nearly 100 active COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

As of Monday, the city sits at 778 active cases of the virus, up from 680 that was reported Friday. Red Deer has the third most active cases in the province, behind only Calgary and Edmonton. The city has 7,329 total cases with 6,500 recovered and 51 deaths due to the virus.

As a whole, Alberta reported 4,633 new cases over the weekend, with 1,605 Friday, 1,592 Saturday and 1,436 on Sunday. The test positivity over the weekend was about 10 per cent.

There are now 954 people in hospital across the province infected with COVID-19, including 216 in intensive care.

Overall, 22 people died on the weekend in Alberta because of the virus, bringing the death toll to 2,545 since the start of the pandemic.

Alberta now has 20,614 active cases of the virus, with 259,032 recovered cases.

In the Central zone, there are 3,551 active cases, with 162 people in hospital, including 18 in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government website, Red Deer County sits at 332 active cases of the virus, Clearwater County has 267, Ponoka County has 257, Lacombe County has 194 and Mountain View County has 177.

The County of Stetter has 137 active, Sylvan Lake has 132, Lacombe has 122 and Olds has 100.

The City of Camrose sits at 98, Wetaskiwin has 91, Kneehill County has 73, Camrose County has 33 and Drumheller sits at 38.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis has 225 active cases and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 98 active cases.

Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County and West Ponoka County has 106 active.