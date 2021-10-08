Red Deer up to 797 active cases of COVID-19

About 57.4 per cent of eligible Red Deerians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (Black Press file image)

After a slight dip Tuesday, Red Deer’s active COVID-19 cases neared 800 once again Friday.

Alberta Health reported 797 active cases of the virus in the city, up from the 787 reported Thursday. Red Deer has 8,430 cases overall, with 7,565 recovered and 68 deaths due to COVID-19.

In Red Deer, about 65.6 per cent of the population over 12 has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 57.4 are fully inoculated.

Across the province, 84.9 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose of the vaccine and 75.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the province reported 1,256 new cases Friday based on 14,736 tests, for a test positivity rate of 8.5 per cent. Of those new cases, about 67 per cent cases are unvaccinated and 26 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The province also reported 16 new deaths on Friday. Of those deaths, three were from the Central zone. A man in his 70s died on Sept. 28, a woman in her 70s died on Oct. 5 and a woman in her 80s died on Oct. 6.

Alberta has 17,839 active cases of the virus overall, with 287,606 recovered cases and 2,830 deaths. Of Alberta’s active cases, 25.2 per cent are fully inoculated and 68.8 per cent are unvaccinated.

There are now 1,101 people in hospital across the province infected with COVID-19, including 250 in intensive care. About 72 per cent of people currently hospitalized in the province with the virus are unvaccinated, while 248 are fully vaccinated.

The Central zone has 3,690 active cases of COVID-19, with 208 people in hospital, including 22 in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Clearwater County has 277 active cases of the virus, Red Deer County has 261 and Lacombe County has 258. Lacombe has 191 active, Mountain View County has 132, Kneehill County has 128, The County of Stettler has 119 and Sylvan Lake sits at 105 active.

The City of Camrose has 102 active cases of the virus, Wetaskiwin has 76, Camrose County has 73 and Olds has 66. On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis has 264 and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 126 active. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County and West Ponoka County, sits at 108 active.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reminded Albertans to plan a safe Thanksgiving on Twitter Friday.

