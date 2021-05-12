Alberta continues to wrestle with high COVID-19 case numbers. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Alberta continues to wrestle with high COVID-19 case numbers. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Red Deer up to 858 active cases of COVID-19

Province reports additional 1,799 cases of the virus

Red Deer added 41 new active COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

According to the province’s geospatial COVID-19 data, the city has 858 active cases of the virus, up from Tuesday’s 817. Red Deer’s total confirmed cases jumped from 5,037 to 5,112 Wednesday (up 75) and recovered cases went from 4,182 to 4,216 – an increase of 34.

The region now has 806.4 active cases per 100,000 people.

Provincially, there were an additional 1,799 cases, based on 17,534 tests for a test positivity rate of 10.2 per cent. Alberta also now has 24,962 active cases of COVID-19.

There were four new deaths reported by Alberta Health Wednesday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,213.

Across the province, there are 737 people in hospital, including 169 in the ICU.

Alberta is also nearing the two million mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, with more than 1.97 million vaccines delivered as of the end of Tuesday. More than 320,751 Albertans are fully immunized.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Albertans have stepped up so far by getting vaccinated and need to keep doing so in order to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“The number of Albertans booking their vaccine appointments is very encouraging. Let’s keep up this momentum until everyone who wants it, receives their vaccine protection,” she tweeted Wednesday.

The Central zone sits at 2,742 active cases of the virus, with 70 people in hospital and nine in the ICU. The number of active cases in the local zone was down 35 from Tuesday’s 2,807.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 210 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 186 active and Clearwater County sits at 78 active.

Lacombe has 143 active and Sylvan Lake has 161 active cases, while Olds sits at 93 active. Mountain View County sits at 89 active, Kneehill County has 50 active and Drumheller has 29 active.

Camrose County sits at 15 active cases and the County of Stettler has 114.

Camrose is at 97 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 69 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 172 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 87 active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 47 active.


