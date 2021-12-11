Red Deer West 4-H Beef Club assembles for another season

The Red Deer West 4-H Beef Club has returned for another season of exciting events and activities. The typical club season runs from October through to June.

“Our club year is going great, so far so good! We are happy we are able to conduct in-person meetings this year as it really helps the kids feel like a club and form bonds. We have a good-sized club this year with three cleaver kids and 18 4-H members, and lots of parent leaders and volunteers,” said Jennifer Ramsay, assistant leader and club admin.

Even though the club is based out of Red Deer, half of its attendees are Lakers. The club aims at individuals between ages nine and 20, and has met twice this season where they voted for the executive positions, followed by a regular meeting.

“The goal of 4-H is to develop citizenship, leadership, responsibility, and life skills of youth through experiential learning programs and a positive youth development approach. It’s all about the kids!” said Ramsay.

Club registrations take place prior to the season starting in October, and the weigh-in is held in November. Those looking to join could contact 4-H Alberta at 780-682-2153, and find out which club one could join. Program information is available on their website at www.4hab.com.

“Our club holds a meeting once a month from October to June, we meet for other activities as well. Our club is a beef club so our members do a steer, carcass and female projects. They feed and work with the projects in order to participate in the June Show & Sale.

“Throughout this time they do a monthly record book where they record the feed, growth and progress charts. In June our clubs hold a Show & Sale at the Westerner where two other 4-H clubs join us and we show their final steers and female project and the kids can place for awards such as Grand Championship and Showmanship etc. On our final day of the show, each member sells their steer to the public. The last two years have been altered due to COVID-19, but the kids were able to do an online time auction last year,” said Ramsay.

Being a volunteer club, it relies on fundraising to stay afloat. Battery and tire recycling drive, and the Annual Highway Cleanup for Hwy. 11 from Sylvan Lake to Red Deer every May, are two popular fundraisers. Anyone looking to donate to the club can email them at reddeerw@gmail.com. Visit Red Deer West 4H Beef Club Facebook page for club updates.

The club is eagerly looking forward to the Christmas party scheduled Dec. 13. The club’s 4-H public speaking event will be the next upcoming event scheduled Jan. 30, 10 a.m., at Ridgewood Hall.

District public speaking, Judging Clinic, Mock Show, and Awards Banquet are some of the other events scheduled this season.

“Without the involvement from the parents, this club wouldn’t be possible! The kids are really excited about a “more normal year-end Show & Sale” and we will do our best to help them prepare for this!” Ramsay concluded.