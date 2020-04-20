Red Deer woman loses her sister, niece and brother in law in Nova Scotia shooting

Teenager who died was 17

A Red Deer resident has lost her niece, her sister and her brother-in-law in the tragic weekend shooting in Nova Scotia.

Tammy Oliver-McCurdie shares on GoFundMe that the three were killed in their home.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the woman said, “at least the three were together.”

“My sister Jolene Oliver, my niece Emily Tuck and my brother-in-law Aaron (Friar) Tuck… rest in peace. I will miss you so much.

“Dont know who I will call to chat for hours, solve world problems and laugh at crazy stuff.”

The online fundraiser had a goal to raise $30,000. As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser exceeded the goal, raising more than $36,000.

The Red Deerian said the money will be used to have two funerals – one in Nova Scotia and another in Alberta.

“They were struggling and not set up financially and trying not to burden my parents,” the woman wrote on her GoFundMe fundraiser, adding that her father has multiple sclerosis.

“I am probably losing my family business as we are on forced lockdown and unsure on how we will travel and facilitate two funerals, as my sister’s family resides in Alberta, but the bodies are there.

“Trying to figure logistics out.”

Premier Jason Kenney acknowledged the weekend tragedy and offered his condolences Monday.

He said among the estimated 19 victims were Jolene Oliver, who grew up in Calgary, before moving out east.

“They had a 17-year-old daughter, Emily Tuck.”

“Tammy Oliver-McCurdy reports Emily was a musician who played violin. She was trying to choose between music or welding for her post-secondary education,” the premier said.

“From a young age, Emily would be in the garage with her father helping him fix cars.

“She knew everything underneath the hood.

“She had so much potential, so much love, so smart, so caring and so humble,” Kenney said.


Coronavirus

