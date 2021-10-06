Red Deer’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 825

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer began heading in the wrong direction on Wednesday, rising slightly to 825.

This compares to 818 cases in the city on Tuesday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

No more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Red Deer, which has seen 67 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Red Deer has also recorded a total of 7,450 recovered cases to date.

The Government of Alberta identified 1,263 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

There are now 18,912 active cases of the virus in Alberta, to go along with the 284,049 recovered cases.

The province’s death toll has risen to 2,804, which is an increase of 26 COVID fatalities as reported on Wednesday including seven new deaths in Central zone. To date 287 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in local zone.

“Sadly, 26 new deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported to Alberta Health in the last 24 hours, with ages ranging from 22 to 94,” Tweeted Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health on Wednesday. “I extend my sincere condolences to all who are grieving today.”

“Unfortunately 21 of these 26 individuals were unvaccinated. Vaccines work. They protect us, our families, the community and our healthcare system.”

Provincially, there are 1,084 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 247 of those individuals in intensive care. Of the 836 non-ICU cases, 73.7 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 247 in ICU, 90.2 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The Central zone has 3,955 active cases, 214 hospitalizations, including 21 ICU admissions.

Red Deer County has 293 active cases, Clearwater County has 336, Lacombe County has 287, the City of Lacombe has 225, Stettler County has 117, Mountain View County has 141, Sylvan Lake has 108 and Olds has 72.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 289 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 123 and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 128.

Kneehill County has 134 active cases, the City of Camrose has 101, Camrose County has 77 and Drumheller has 36.

Alberta’s vaccination rate for those eligible who have received a double dose is now 75.2 per cent, while 84.6 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.



