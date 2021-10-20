Red Deer’s COVID cases decrease, while provincial numbers rise

Alberta saw an unwelcome jump to 786 new active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 10,824.

Viral cases are still headed in a downward direction, however, in the City of Red Deer, which has fallen to 382 active cases. This is 60 fewer cases than the 442 reported in Tuesday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Eighteen new deaths were also reported in Alberta, bringing the province’s death toll to 3,006.

On Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted a reminder to Albertans that free vaccines are much cheaper than the privately paid for negative COVID tests that are now needed to get into indoor events and restaurants in Alberta.

“I know the current restrictions can be challenging for Albertans, but our efforts are making a difference. Please continue to follow all measures to keep driving cases and hospitalizations downward,” she said on Twitter.

Of the new viral cases, 502 (61.60 per cent) were unvaccinated, 70 (8.59 per cent) were partially vaccinated and 243 (29.82) were completely vaccinated. Of the total active cases, 6,923 (63.96 per cent) are unvaccinated, 822 (7.59 per cent) are partially vaccinated and 3,079 (28.45 per cent) are fully vaccinated.

Provincially, there are 928 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 203 in intensive care units. In Alberta Health Services’ Central zone, there are 174 hospitalizations, including 20 in ICU.

Red Deer County has 120 active cases of the virus, Clearwater County has 141, Lacombe County has 128, the City of Lacombe has 84, Sylvan Lake has 59, Stettler County has 47, Mountain View County has 47 and Olds has 18.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 258 active cases. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 61 and Rimbey (West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County) has 52.

So far, 86.2 per cent of eligible Albertans (age 12 and older) have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 77.9 per cent have been fully vaccinated.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusRedDeer