Red Deer’s COVID cases up two to 17 active on Wednesday

The provincial trend is still downward to 569 new cases

Alberta dropped to 569 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, still trending downward.

There were 46 new cases reported in the province. This includes 18 new variant cases. This brings the active total of variant cases to 321.

This province now has a 0.68 per cent test positivity rate as a seven-day average.

There was one new death from the virus in the South zone since the last report, with the total COVID-19 death toll in Alberta reaching 2,311 since the start of the pandemic.

The province now has 113 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 33 in the ICU.

With over 4.92 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered – 74.3 per cent of Albertans 12 and over have received at least one dose, 56.5 per cent are fully vaccinated, and the province continues to push forward in the fight against the virus.

In the Central zone, there are 48 active cases of the virus, with six people in hospital and one in the ICU.

Red Deer’s active caseload rose by two to 17 on Wednesday. The city has now had 5,783 total cases, with 5,723 recovered and 43 deaths.

Red Deer County has two active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has zero active and Clearwater County sits at four active.

Lacombe has three active and Sylvan Lake has one, while Olds sits at zero active. Mountain View County sits at eight active, Kneehill County has zero active and Drumheller has two active cases.

Camrose County and the County of Stettler have zero active cases.

Camrose is also at one active case and Wetaskiwin has three active.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has seven active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has zero active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County, has three active.

