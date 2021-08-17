Red Deer’s new COVID-19 cases rise to 106 on Tuesday

The Central zone now has 428 active cases of COVID-19. (Black Press file photo)

Red Deer has once again crossed a three-digit COVID-19 threshold: 106 active cases of the virus were identified on Tuesday.

This is 10 more active cases than were reported on Monday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the start of the pandemic, Red Deer has reported 5,784 recovered cases and 43 deaths.

The Government of Alberta identified 407 new cases of the virus across the province on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 74 per cent are in unvaccinated people, eight per cent are partially vaccinated and 16.86 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There are now 5,624 active cases in the province, to go along with 232,790 recovered cases. About 74 per cent of Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases are in people who haven’t received a vaccine, while 12 per cent are in partially vaccinated people and 14 per cent are fully vaccinated individuals.

Three new deaths have been reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,336.

Sylvan Lake has 34 active cases, Lacombe County has 28, Stettler County has 21, Clearwater County has 20, Mountain View County has 21, Red Deer County has 22 active cases, and the City of Lacombe has 17, and Olds has 12.

Wetaskiwin has 12 active cases. Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 31 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County, has 12, and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has eight.

The City of Camrose has 13 active cases, Camrose County has eight, Kneehill County has 10 and Drumheller has three.

Overall the central zone has 428 active cases.

Provincially, 176 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 44 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 16 are hospitalized, with four of those individuals in an ICU.

To date, 68 per cent of eligible Albertans age 12 and up are fully vaccinated, with 76.9 per cent receiving at least one dose. So far 5,451,895 dozes of vaccine have been administered in the province.

On Tuesday, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw urged more young Albertans to get vaccinated before returning to classes this fall.

“With school starting soon and extra-curricular activities ramping up for many students, please do your part to protect (Albertans) of all ages from COVID-19,” Hinshaw said on Twitter. “If you were born in 2009 onwards, get vaccinated ASAP.”

Appointments are widely available at alberta.ca/vaccine.



