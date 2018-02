DESTROYED: The front end of Papa Baldy’s Pizza was destroyed last night from an individual who backed their pickup truck into the store. Mark Weber/Red Deer Express

Last night Papa Baldy’s Pizza staff were in for quite the scare as their store was attacked by an unknown individual.

According to Papa Baldy’s Pizza, an individual was said to have backed their pickup truck from the parking lot full speed in reverse, and plowed through the shop.

Those who have any information are asked to call the RCMP.