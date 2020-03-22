Charlie Bredo, co-owner of Troubled Monk Brewery, is focusing on making hand sanitizers for the community amid COVID-19. Photo by Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

Red Deer’s Troubled Monk making hand sanitizers amid COVID-19

Breweries all over the world are taking initiative to develop hand sanitizer

The team at Troubled Monk has been busy with an all hands on deck to make some hand sanitizer for the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to wearereddeer.ca.

“Now that the reality of COVID-19 is affecting our community; we need to do what we can to help others and sustain local businesses,” says Charlie Bredo, owner of Troubled Monk Brewery in Red Deer.

Breweries all over the world are taking initiative to develop hand sanitizer, wearereddeer.ca website states.

Recently a Medicine Hat’s Grit City Distillery got a thumb’s up from the community for doing the same.

The website states the local brewery turned to the World Health Organization for an effective recipe and production guidelines.

Bredo felt strongly about producing hand sanitizer at the brewery when he realized his business and the community were going to be heavily affected by the pandemic.

The owner said he is taking a sensible approach to the balance of selling and giving the hand sanitizer.

“The more we can sell, the more groups in need we can help.” Production of the product is in high gear and distribution is the next step. Businesses in essential services can purchase the hand sanitizer in one gallon jugs and organizations that do not have access to hand sanitizer but are in need can contact Troubled Monk at community@troubledmonk.com.

Red Deer area residents can also purchase the product for personal use soon, wearereddeer.ca states.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thieves try to break into store’s ATM near Cochrane

Just Posted

COVID-19: 10 cases confirmed in central zone, 3 of them in RedDeer

‘If you must go out, practice social distancing’

Red Deer’s Troubled Monk making hand sanitizers amid COVID-19

Breweries all over the world are taking initiative to develop hand sanitizer

Thieves try to break into store’s ATM near Cochrane

Suspects fled before police arrived

Sylvan Lake gym shuttered due to COVID-19 mandates

Best Body Fitness will not reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic is declared over

COVID-19 pandemic has many feeling lonely, helpless: Red Deer city manager

‘We don’t have a lot of new information for you today,’ says Allan Seabrooke

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

3-in-10 Canadians admit they aren’t practicing social distancing amid COVID-19: poll

Lack of listening to advice of health officials come as Canada sees 1,300 novel coronavirus cases

Canadian coronavirus evening update: B.C. death toll rises, Quebec forbids gatherings

March 21, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Gas prices hit decade-long record lows across province

Central Alberta around 67 to 84 cents per litre

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

Stettler Facebook group connecting folks during the coronavirus outbreak

‘Need Help? Help Your Neighbour - Stettler & Area’ can also be accessed by phone for those without computer or Facebook access

‘Unique vulnerability:’ Alberta to provide more aid for homeless in COVID crisis

Alberta providing a bridge payment of $1,146 to anyone who must self-isolate but can’t get federal employment insurance

Fort McMurray worker camp sends guest to hospital with suspected COVID-19

A lodge guest has been transported to hospital with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Most Read