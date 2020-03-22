Red Deer’s Troubled Monk making hand sanitizers amid COVID-19

Breweries all over the world are taking initiative to develop hand sanitizer

Charlie Bredo, co-owner of Troubled Monk Brewery, is focusing on making hand sanitizers for the community amid COVID-19. Photo by Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

The team at Troubled Monk has been busy with an all hands on deck to make some hand sanitizer for the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to wearereddeer.ca.

“Now that the reality of COVID-19 is affecting our community; we need to do what we can to help others and sustain local businesses,” says Charlie Bredo, owner of Troubled Monk Brewery in Red Deer.

Breweries all over the world are taking initiative to develop hand sanitizer, wearereddeer.ca website states.

Recently a Medicine Hat’s Grit City Distillery got a thumb’s up from the community for doing the same.

The website states the local brewery turned to the World Health Organization for an effective recipe and production guidelines.

Bredo felt strongly about producing hand sanitizer at the brewery when he realized his business and the community were going to be heavily affected by the pandemic.

The owner said he is taking a sensible approach to the balance of selling and giving the hand sanitizer.

“The more we can sell, the more groups in need we can help.” Production of the product is in high gear and distribution is the next step. Businesses in essential services can purchase the hand sanitizer in one gallon jugs and organizations that do not have access to hand sanitizer but are in need can contact Troubled Monk at community@troubledmonk.com.

Red Deer area residents can also purchase the product for personal use soon, wearereddeer.ca states.



