Stock photo

Stock photo

Reduced hours for Sylvan Lake advanced mmbulatory care service during holidays

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (SLAACS) will see reduced hours during the holidays.

Due to physician unavailability, SLAACS will operate the following hours:

-Dec. 25: closed 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

-Dec. 28: open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

-Dec. 30: closed 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Regular operations resume on Dec. 31.

These reduced hours are necessary as the service cannot operate without a physician onsite.

Patients arriving at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre to receive care at the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service during closures will be redirected to other available care options as appropriate to their needs.

These options include returning when the service resumes, booking an appointment with a family doctor, or calling Health Link at 811 for medical information and advice.

Patients can also access medical care for urgent health concerns from facilities in nearby communities, including Innisfail, Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer.

SLAACS offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions. These include sudden illness or injury that could be cared for in a doctor’s office but require immediate attention. Examples of urgent needs include minor cuts or burns, muscle and joint strains, bone fractures, and fever in young children.

SLAACS is not for life-threatening emergencies such as heart attack, signs/symptoms of stroke, head trauma, seizures etc. Patients requiring emergency medical care should call 911.

Booked appointments with other services at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre are not impacted by the temporary closure of SLAACS.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mirror house fire claims homeowner

Just Posted

Stock photo
Reduced hours for Sylvan Lake advanced mmbulatory care service during holidays

Volunteers from local service clubs, community groups, town council representatives, Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee, and Tim Hortons staff are all smiles as Tim Hortons owner John Paul Doucette presents a cheque for $21,468.93 to Susan Samson and Klaus VanVeller. This year’s Smile Cookie campaign raised the most to date.
Anonymous donation boosts Urgent Care recruitment abilities

Pictured here are board members with the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce during a recent Christmas function. Photo submitted
Sylvan Lake Chamber staff pleased to launch ‘Passport to Winter’

Stock photo
Sylvan Lake advanced ambulatory care service closed temporarily

Pop-up banner image