Regina Police Service badge

Regina police say it’s too early to link man who died on sidewalk to other crimes

A man lying on the sidewalk just after midnight was pronounced dead a short time later

Police in Regina are investigating the death of a man who was found lying on a sidewalk, but aren’t saying if it’s related to other crimes around the same time.

A news release says officers responded to a report of a man lying on the sidewalk just after midnight Saturday, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say it’s a homicide.

Minutes after that call and only a few blocks away, police say they also responded to a report of a 29-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound, who said she’d been chased by another vehicle.

About 20 minutes after that, a group of teens were allegedly robbed by someone who pulled up in a vehicle and pointed a firearm at them, and a woman was also robbed later in the morning by suspects who took her car.

Regina police spokeswoman Elizabeth Popowich says it’s too early to know whether any of the events are connected, but notes it was “an extremely busy shift.”

“Our officers are investigating each of these cases based on the circumstances they present,” Popowich said in an email.

“We will keep you apprised as we learn more, provided we are able to release information without jeopardizing the investigations.”

Police say they aren’t releasing the name of the man who died at this time. He is Regina’s third homicide of 2019, police say.

The woman who suffered an apparent gunshot wound, meanwhile, was seriously injured. Police say it’s not known if the victim and suspect, or suspects, knew each other.

Neither the teens who were robbed nor the woman whose vehicle was stolen were injured, police say, and some of the teens’ stolen property was recovered a short time later.

The Canadian Press

