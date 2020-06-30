Regular maintenance and upgrades took place while Sylvan Lake’s NexSource Centre closed

The NexSource Centre reopens July 5 with changes and and maximum capacities in place

Staff at the NexSource Centre have used their time during the shutdown to perform some regular maintenance and projects in the facility.

Many projects, such as the pool shut down, upgraded accessibility in Arena One and beginning work on adding a slide in the pool have been completed while the facility has been empty.

Doing these projects while the NexSource Centre has been closed has made it easier to complete them, but it is never the plan to completely shut down the centre, says Monique Pummings, manager of recreation and culture with the Town of Sylvan Lake.

“It made things easier, for sure, but we never actually want to see the building empty. We always want people here and to have access to the NexSource Centre,” Pummings said in a recent phone interview.

By doing some of this work now, while the facility is closed to the public, that means areas will not have to be closed later in the year for maintenance.

Every year the pool at the NexSource Centre is closed in September for a few weeks for upgrades. However, because staff took the opportunity to do so during the spring, residents will not see the pool closed later this year.

“On June 15 we refilled the pool, and we just got our test results back from [Alberta Health Services] that everything checks out and we are good to go,” said Pummings.

A slide for the pool is in the works as well, however that will not be installed until October, as the manufacturer also closed during the pandemic.

The NexSource Centre is reopening to the public on July 5, and a lot of work is going in to making sure the facility is safe and clean for both staff and those using the facility.

Pummings said it will look a little different when visitors first step foot into the facility on July 5.

“We have cleaned and sanitized anything and everything that is touched, and the things that can be removed, such as the chairs outside the arena and the concession sitting area, have been removed,” Pummings explained.

In addition, safety glass will be hung at the reception desk at the concession, capacities for classes have been put into place and the middle tack of the running path has been closed to allow for social distancing.

Those participating in classes, either in the pool or for fitness, are asked to come dressed to minimize the number of people in change rooms.

Pummings said the pool will only be open for aquafit, lane swim and family swim at this time, and each with its own maximum capacity.

“We are following the guidelines set to us by AHS, and we are trying our best to allow for as many people as possible in our facility,” said Pummings. “We are looking at options to add more classes to allow for more people to come through.”

A waiver is needed to be signed as well, and can be done through email – which has been sent out to all current members of the centre – or in person the first time coming into the NexSource Centre after reopening.

Areas such as the hot tub and the play space are not reopening at this time. Pummings expects these areas will reopen in Phase Three of the province’s relaunch strategy.

“We are excited to get back to it and have our members back.

“The NexSource Centre only opened a few years ago, so we have done this before, started from scratch.”

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Poll suggests COVID-19 not changing Canada Day for many Canadians

Just Posted

Regular maintenance and upgrades took place while Sylvan Lake’s NexSource Centre closed

The NexSource Centre reopens July 5 with changes and and maximum capacities in place

Central zone has four active COVID-19 cases

No active cases in City of Lacombe, Red Deer County, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe County

Sylvan Lake Catholic schools part of “social justice projects”

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools assisted a list of organizations including Bethany Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake woman ranked nationally in off-road enduro racing

Courtney Schmale has finished third in the Canadian Motorcycle Association’s Women’s Expert class

COVID-19: Central zone at three active cases

City of Red Deer has one active case

Alessia Cara wins a leading three Juno Awards at streaming ceremony

Performances put racism in Canada at the forefront

Statistics Canada says economy posted record 11.6 per cent plunge in April

Accommodation and food services sector dropped 42.4 per cent

Poll suggests COVID-19 not changing Canada Day for many Canadians

44 per cent of Albertans say they are less likely to mark Canada Day

B.C. says show us evidence safe to fly if airlines drop in-flight distancing

Air Canada and WestJet to end on-board seat distancing policies

Rights group blasts Ottawa for not helping detained ISIL members, families

Rights group blasts Ottawa for not helping detained ISIL members, families

‘A work in progress’: Injured Broncos player continues rehab after lockdown

‘A work in progress’: Injured Broncos player continues rehab after lockdown

RCMP in Alberta investigate after Pride path vandalized with tar and feathers

RCMP in Alberta investigate after Pride path vandalized with tar and feathers

Ejection seat tangled with parachute in Snowbirds crash: Investigators

Ejection seat tangled with parachute in Snowbirds crash: Investigators

Most Read