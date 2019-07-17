Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, from Edmonton is shown in this undated handout photo provided July 17, 2019. She had been in the North Battleford and Thunderchild First Nation areas to attend a funeral on April 27, 2019, and after the funeral she expressed a desire to return to Edmonton, Alberta. Tiki was last seen in North Battleford on May 1. RCMP in Saskatchewan say they have found the remains of a missing woman from Edmonton who they believe to be a victim of foul play. Police announced human remains discovered outside of North Battleford, Sask., last week have been identified as Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP
Remains of missing Edmonton woman discovered outside of North Battleford: RCMP
The 25-year-old Edmonton woman was reported missing on May 12
RCMP in Saskatchewan say they have found the remains of a missing Edmonton woman who they believe is a victim of foul play.
Police says human remains discovered outside of North Battleford, Sask., last week have been identified as Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.
The 25-year-old Edmonton woman was reported missing on May 12 after the last contact she had with her family was a text on May 1.
Police have said her disappearance was a result of foul play and would be investigated as a homicide.
They say Laverdiere was around North Battleford and the nearby Thunderchild First Nation to attend a funeral in April.
RCMP say she wanted to return to Edmonton and didn’t have a mode of transportation so investigators were concerned she may have tried hitchhiking to get back to Alberta.
The Canadian Press
