It’s time to set clovks back an hour in Alberta! (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire File)

It’s time to set clovks back an hour in Alberta! (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire File)

REMINDER: Clocks go back an hour this weekend!

It is just about time for Albertans to revert to Mountain Standard Time (MST) from Daylight Saving Time (DST).

DST runs from spring to fall in Alberta, this year “Springing Forward” on the second Sunday of March.

Albertans will revert back to MST on the first Sunday of November, when the province “falls back” an hour, granting everyone an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning.

Switching to DST has been under fire for years in Alberta, with the province narrowly deciding through a 2021 referendum to keep it in place.

A switch to DST was first introduced in Germany around the turn of the twentieth century and strictly enforced during the Second World War to save on electricity, and the coal to produce it, for lighting.

Alberta has used DST since 1918 as a way to everyone make better use of daylight hours in the winter.

As a reminder, changing clocks is also a prime opportunity to check and replace the batteries in all your home’s smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before heading to bed on Saturday, Nov. 4!

News

Previous story
NDP to back Tory motion calling for carbon price off all heat sources
Next story
Alberta would need to negotiate international agreements if it quits CPP: Freeland

Just Posted

The 13th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Nov. 3 saw a full crowd with many special guests in attendance including guest speaker Jason Persaud, Mayor Megan Hanson, the Sylvan Lake Town Council (Teresa Rilling, Ian Oostindie, Graham Parson, Tim Mearns, Kjeryn Dakin and Jas Payne), MP for Red Deer/Lacombe Blaine Calkins, MLA for Sylvan Lake/Innisfail Devin Dreeshen, MLA for Red Deer South Jason Stephan, MLA for Lacombe/Ponoka Jennifer Johnson, Mayor of Bentley Greg Rathjen and Mayor of Norglenwold Cyril Gurevitch. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
13th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast held in Sylvan Lake

The Town of Sylvan Lake. (File photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake removes Municipal Reserve designation for lot on 60 Street

The Town of Sylvan Lake. (File photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake approves street names for Grayhawk Neighbourhood

The Rocky Rebels defeated the Olds Huskies and are now headed to the league finals in Stettler on the weekend. (photo provided by Edward Grzech)
The Rocky Peewee Rebels are headed to the league finals