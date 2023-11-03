REMINDER: Clocks go back an hour this weekend!

It is just about time for Albertans to revert to Mountain Standard Time (MST) from Daylight Saving Time (DST).

DST runs from spring to fall in Alberta, this year “Springing Forward” on the second Sunday of March.

Albertans will revert back to MST on the first Sunday of November, when the province “falls back” an hour, granting everyone an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning.

Switching to DST has been under fire for years in Alberta, with the province narrowly deciding through a 2021 referendum to keep it in place.

A switch to DST was first introduced in Germany around the turn of the twentieth century and strictly enforced during the Second World War to save on electricity, and the coal to produce it, for lighting.

Alberta has used DST since 1918 as a way to everyone make better use of daylight hours in the winter.

As a reminder, changing clocks is also a prime opportunity to check and replace the batteries in all your home’s smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before heading to bed on Saturday, Nov. 4!

