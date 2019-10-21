Remote-controlled vehicle finds missing boater on bottom of Alberta lake

The 45-year-old man from Calgary was last seen by his wife Oct. 5

The search for a boater who was missing in southern Alberta has ended with the discovery of his body at the bottom of a lake.

RCMP say the 45-year-old man from Calgary was last seen by his wife Oct. 5, as he left the Kinbrook Island Provincial Park boat launch and headed towards Jackfish Bay in Lake Newell.

He didn’t return that night.

His boat was later found against an island in the lake and all personal floatation devices were inside it.

Shortly after, the man’s shoes, jacket and vest were found floating near the shore.

The man’s body was located Saturday with the help of a private remotely-operated underwater vehicle.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

The Canadian Press

