(The Canadian Press)

Report says Alberta safe drug sites have created ‘system of chaos’

The report does not say whether the government should shut or move any of Alberta’s seven sites

A report commissioned by the Alberta government suggests supervised drug consumption sites have sown chaos in communities, have overplayed their life-saving effects and lack accountability.

“What we heard was a wake-up call, from increases in social disorder to discarded needles to the near-absence of referrals to treatment and recovery,” Associate Health Minister Jason Luan said Thursday.

“What we see is a system of chaos — chaos for addicts who desperately need help getting well and chaos for communities around the sites.”

The nearly 200-page report does not say whether the government should shut or move any of Alberta’s seven sites. There are four in Edmonton and one each in Calgary, Grande Prairie and Lethbridge.

Luan said he accepts the report in its entirety and decisions would be made on a city-by-city basis.

The government formed the panel last summer to look at how sites affect crime rates, social order, property values and businesses. The panel was not asked to look at the benefits of harm reduction for users.

A committee headed by former Edmonton police chief Rod Knecht gathered feedback through town halls, stakeholder meetings and online submissions.

Discarded needles, feces and garbage were among the most common complaints.

The report said crime, as measured by police calls, increased near sites in every city but Edmonton. Knecht said the panel did not look at whether having more than one site in the city helped.

He suggested lower crime rates could be because people weren’t calling the police anymore or officers were choosing not to crack down.

“You want to ensure these people have access to the injection site to safely consume, and at the same time they are carrying with them an illegal substance,” Knecht said.

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said policing should be consistent and it’s unacceptable to “effectively have a black-out zone or no-fly zone.”

The Edmonton Police Service said in a statement that it has not seen increased crime near sites and that “lives have been saved by the employees and volunteers working within.”

Luan said the panel also heard allegations of “financial irregularities” at Arches, which oversees the Lethbridge site. He declined to elaborate.

Arches board chairman Aaron Fitchett told the Lethbridge Herald his staff are fully co-operating in an audit.

“We don’t know what they are looking for,” he told the newspaper. “We believe we have complied with our government funding agreement, and we have done an excellent job of accounting and reporting on those agreements.”

The panel questioned whether as many lives are being saved as data from the sites suggests. It cited non-life-threatening ”adverse events” reported as overdoses and administering oxygen considered “overdose reversal.”

“This leaves the public with an inference that without these sites, thousands of people could fatally overdose or no longer be alive,” said committee vice-chair Geri Bemister-Williams.

Physician Bonnie Larson said the report’s authors lacked medical understanding and didn’t seem interested in learning from doctors on the front lines.

“Even stimulation, oxygen itself, these are life-saving interventions,” she said. ”It means that without that, the overdose goes in one direction only and that is fatal.”

The report’s authors also flagged a lack of focus on referrals to detox and treatment resources. “Where it was suggested that referrals were made, no evidence was found to support action taken to follow up on such referrals.”

Larson disputes that. She said she herself has taken people from Calgary’s site to other care facilities.

“I can say 100 per cent we do provide wrap-around care.”

Rebecca Saah, an assistant professor at the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine, said the panel discounted positive feedback and failed to include input from public-health experts.

“I cannot support those recommendations as evidence-based or scientific in any way, shape or form.”

NDP Opposition critic Heather Sweet said the findings reflect the outcome sought by the United Conservative government.

“This minister needs to be open and honest,” she said. “If he shuts these sites down, people are going to go to the streets and they’re going to die.”

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Toronto boy abducted over stepbrother’s unpaid drug debt, police say

Just Posted

Alberta RCMP reminds you to wear your seatbelt at all times

‘In 2019, Alberta RCMP issued over 9,000 tickets to vehicle drivers and passengers for not wearing a seatbelt’

Sylvan Lake Wranglers clinch Game 7, heading to division final

The Wrangler beat the Red Deer Viper in Game 7 of the semi-final series

Sylvan Lake celebrating spring’s arrival with The Meltdown

The Meltdown is a re-worked and improved version of last year’s Kites on Ice event

Eckville author pens thoughtful look at faith, religion and God in first book

Clinton Bezan published his first book “Truth Cries Out” in early February

David Thompson High School to house K-12 students

The temporary arrangement allows construction of new high school and elementary school

VIDEO: Ottawa considering funds to help people, business as COVID-19 spreads

The risk of community transmission of the virus is still considered low in Canada

Alberta has first presumptive case of new coronavirus

Province’s chief medical officer of health is to hold a news conference about the case

Report says Alberta safe drug sites have created ‘system of chaos’

The report does not say whether the government should shut or move any of Alberta’s seven sites

UPDATE: Toronto boy abducted over stepbrother’s unpaid drug debt, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Wetaskiwin/Camrose RCMP seize illegal drugs, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property

RCMP Detachment execute search warrant on a residence in Hay Lakes, Alberta

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit charge five and execute search warrant

CADCRU located a stolen truck at a residential property while patrolling a known crime hotspot

Supreme Court will not hear B.C. groups’ Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

As usual, the Supreme Court did not give any reasons for its decision

It’s up to all Wet’suwet’en people to work through agreement: Bellegarde

The focus of the draft agreement is Wet’suwet’en rights and land title

Most Read