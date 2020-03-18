A search and rescue helicopter heads toward a deadly avalanche site in a March 14, 2010 photo near Revelstoke, B.C. An avalanche expert is warning people planning to hit backcountry slopes in eastern British Columbia and western Alberta in the coming days to be extra careful. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Rescue teams warn backcountry users to limit risk in Alberta, B.C. mountains

Rescuers note that they are responsible for taking injured backcountry users to hospitals

Rescue groups are asking backcountry users to choose low-risk activities at a time when resources are stretched due to COVID-19.

The Alberta government has asked ski hills in the province to close to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It’s feared the closure could lure more outdoor enthusiasts into the backcountry to ski or snowshoe, given one of the best snowpacks in recent years.

Parks Mountain Safety, which responds to rescues in the mountain national parks, has asked people to keep their personal risk to an absolute minimum.

The organization says it’s not the time for a backcountry accident, which could stress the capacity of its rescue teams and further burden the health-care system during the COVID pandemic.

Similar warnings have come from Kananaskis Public Safety in Alberta and Fernie Search and Rescue in B.C.

“With the unprecedented challenges regarding COVID-19, we wanted to reassure people that (we) remain fully operational and able to respond,” said a statement by Fernie Search and Rescue on its Facebook page.

“We also recognize that with many of our obvious outlets for enjoying the great outdoors being closed or limited, we are likely to see more people heading into the backcountry.”

Rescuers note that they are responsible for taking injured backcountry users to hospitals.

“This is a health-care system that is already under huge pressure, and a health-care system where most of us would prefer to avoid spending time as a patient at the moment,” said the statement. “Furthermore, every rescue we undertake increases the risk of our SAR technicians being infected and diminishing our response capability.”

The statement repeated a message from both Alberta Parks and Parks Canada.

“We would like to suggest that now is a good time to take conservative decisions with regards to terrain, activity and risk-taking,” said Fernie Search and Rescue.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight
Next story
Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Just Posted

BREAKING: Alberta premier declares state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic

Premier Jason Kenney announced any gathering larger than 50 people must be cancelled

Sylvan Lake basketball team proud of provincial spot, despite cancelled tournament

ASAA cancelled all basketball provincial tournaments late in the day on March 12

Sylvan Lake business providing pancakes for out-of-school kids

Owners of Open Range Saloon say they saw a need to provide breakfast to kids with class cancelled

The Gulls land in Sylvan Lake

The name and logo for Sylvan Lake’s new WCBL team was revealed at Hockey Central on March 15

Sylvan Lake football team celebrates a winning year at awards banquet

The HJ Cody Lakers went undefeated, and won the league championship

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Students said they understood why they were advised to move out, but were nonetheless stressed out

Rescue teams warn backcountry users to limit risk in Alberta, B.C. mountains

Rescuers note that they are responsible for taking injured backcountry users to hospitals

Beef bandit: 180 kilograms of ground meat stolen from food bank in Edson

RCMP say the thief also caused more than $700 in damage at the Edson Food Bank

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

Canada Post not stopping amid COVID-19, but changes made to package delivery

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

‘Saddened’ – Calgary Stampede temporarily lays off 80 per cent of workforce

The Stampede attracted more than 1.2 million visitors last year

Disabled Canadians feel excluded from COVID-19 messaging

Many say the messaging about the health crisis is not inclusive

Federal prison in Alberta locked down, some inmates tested for COVID-19

The medium security facility near Innifail, Alta., can house up to 470 inmates

Most Read