Homes are left damaged following a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, July 13, 2023. As severe weather events such as tornadoes and derechos become more common, researchers are calling for new measures to provincial building codes that protect homes from climate disasters.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Researchers call for storm-resistant measures in provincial building codes

  • Aug. 4, 2023 9:07 a.m.
  • News

As severe weather events such as tornadoes and derechos occur more often, researchers are calling for new provincial building code measures to better protect homes.

Researchers with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project say hurricane ties cost around $200 to install per household and should be mandatory in provincial building codes across the country.

Currently, no provinces or territories require hurricane ties — metal fasteners used in construction to help secure roofs— or similar hardware in building regulations.

Connell Miller, a wind impact researcher with the project, says including hurricane ties in provincial building codes would prevent homes from losing their roofs in 95 to 99 per cent of Canadian tornadoes.

On July 13, two tornadoes swept through Ottawa’s south end, damaging more than 100 homes in Barrhaven neighbourhoods.

On Thursday evening another tornado touched down in Metcalfe, 30 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, during a severe thunderstorm.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Another Commonwealth Games bid quashed in Canada, Alberta the latest to withdraw
Next story
EV rebates suggest uptake in battery-powered cars soared in spring

Just Posted

The Sylvan Lake Gulls are in the race for the top spot in the WCBL this week with only a few games remaining. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls in the race for first place

Sylvan Lake Cyclist Steven Bedford will be riding throughout the month of August to raise funds for childhood cancer. Photo submitted.
Sylvan Lake local is riding to fight kids’ cancer

(l-r) Natalie, Lauren, Collin, Dana and Stacey Pacholek grin behind the counter in Stacey’s Happy Place. (File photo)
Community book store celebrates third anniversary

Chris Sadler stands with his parents. (Photo provided from the Walk to Breathe Facebook page)
Challenge to raise awareness about lung disease is open to all Albertans