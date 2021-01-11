The Edmonton Institution for Women in Edmonton is shown on November 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Edmonton Institution for Women in Edmonton is shown on November 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Researchers flag increase in COVID-19 cases in Canadian prisons, jails

Since Dec. 1, there have been over 1,962 cases in Canadian prisons and facilities

Rights advocates and researchers are sounding an alarm about COVID-19 cases in Canadian prisons and jails, saying the numbers in recent weeks have surpassed the total during the first nine months of the pandemic.

The researchers say that from March to the end of November, there were 1,864 reported novel coronavirus cases among prisoners and jail staff in Canada, more than half of which were in October and November.

Since Dec. 1, there have been over 1,962 cases.

Prisoners have accounted for about 80 per cent of reported COVID-19 cases linked to prisons and jails during the pandemic, according to the data.

The findings emerged Monday through the Prison Pandemic Partnership, which brings together academics who study corrections and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

They are calling on provincial, territorial and federal governments to take bolder steps to protect people in correctional institutions.

Abby Deshman, director of the criminal justice program at the civil liberties association, cites concerns that some inmates do not have adequate access to masks or cleaning and hygiene supplies.

“The people confined in our prisons and jails are at high risk both of contracting COVID-19, and of serious illness and death as a result,” Deshman said in a statement accompanying the latest figures.

“We need to make safe and effective community supervision — which would allow people to effectively physically distance — the number 1 priority. For those who continue to be supervised in jails, effective and humane public health measures need to be implemented.”

When the pandemic began, the number of people in custody in most provinces and territories started declining, said Justin Piché, an associate professor of criminology at the University of Ottawa and member of the partnership team.

Since then, many governments have “taken their foot off the gas as the number of COVID-19 cases accelerated past them,” Piché said.

“Now is the time to do more to contain COVID, not people”.

The initial findings of the partnership “likely represent the tip of the iceberg” due to inconsistent availability of relevant figures, said Kevin Walby, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of Winnipeg and the team’s principal investigator.

“In order to put in place measures to prevent and limit the impact of COVID-19 in prisons, clear and full data is needed.”

According to the latest Correctional Service of Canada figures, 1,211 federal inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, but of these only 73 cases were still active.

Four federal inmates with a COVID-19 diagnosis have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since the spread of COVID-19, the federal Parole Board has streamlined a number of its policies, noted Mary-Liz Power, a spokeswoman for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

Since March 1, the number of men in federal custody has declined by 1,402, or over 10 per cent, and women by 51, or over seven percent, she said.

“This downward trend in the overall federal inmate population is expected to continue over the coming months.”

The government has also provided $500,000 to five voluntary organizations to develop pilot projects to help reintegrate offenders under supervision at community-based residential facilities, she said.

In addition, the Correctional Service has put in place extensive infection prevention and control measures at institutions across the country, Power said.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Number of Canadians who want COVID vaccine inches country towards herd immunity: poll
Next story
Alberta who are 75 and older to get vaccinated starting in February

Just Posted

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the vaccination program will be accelerated. (Photography by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)
Alberta who are 75 and older to get vaccinated starting in February

There were 23 more deaths reported in the province

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer has joined with other Alberta mayors to lobby against the provincial government’s plan to centralize ambulance dispatch in Calgary. (Contributed image)
Red Deer Mayor makes last-minute appeal to a premier, who has ignored municipal offers to preserve local ambulance dispatch

‘Unfortunately the province is no longer engaging with us,’ says Veer

RCMP Logo
Vehicle in ditch: Police in central Alberta seize drugs and stolen property

A Sylvan Lake man has been charged with multiple offences in connection to the vehicle discovery

Red Deer Kinsmen Lottery co-chairs Ken Waters, left, and Craig Fleming selected a winning ticket Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake man wins Red Deer Kinsmen Lottery

Darrell Elsbett is $100,000 richer after winning the Kinsmen Lottery

Licensed practical nurse administers a COVID-19 test at the Jamestown Family Clinic's drive-up testing site on Dec. 7. Sequim Gazette photo by Michael Dashiell
Alberta adds 811 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Another COVID-19 death reported in Red Deer

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. In a bid to control COVID-19, the federal government plans to make free vaccines available to everyone who lives in Canada over the course of 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Number of Canadians who want COVID vaccine inches country towards herd immunity: poll

Poll shows growing acceptance of COVID vaccine since July

(RCMP)
RCMP still looking for Alberta man missing since 2019, now believed to be in B.C.

Mounties said they are concerned for Wetsch’s wellbeing

With Alberta schools closed Jillian Reid, 9, and her siblings have started home schooling in Cremona, Alta., Monday, March 23, 2020. Alberta kids return to full-time in-person classes this week, but the back-to-school story is a bit more complicated in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
All kids return to classroom in Alberta, but Saskatchewan, Manitoba more complicated

Alberta’s lockdown will continue till Jan. 21

Health-care workers wait at COVID-19 testing stations located at the international arrivals area at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Feds change sick-leave benefit, applicants required to say if they travelled

The CRA says it will delay processing applications to those programs from Canadians who have travelled

Royal Bank president David McKay speaks at the banks annual meeting in Toronto on April 6, 2017. McKay says it’ll take a few million people in the country getting vaccinating to get the country on track for an economic rebound. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
At least 4 million Canadians need vaccines for country to look at reopening economy: RBC

McKay says government relief will have to continue and become focused on areas of the economy

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jose Luis Magana
Canada weighs listing Proud Boys as terror group after U.S. Capitol riot

Several members were nonetheless among those who stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Kiki Lally is seen in an undated handout photo at Pinnovate, a craft studio in Calgary. When the pandemic began, Lally couldn’t host birthday parties, camps or bridal showers anymore, so she started making DIY kits and offering them for delivery. The DIY kits had to be sold through a new website called DIY Delivery that she built. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Chabot, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Not as easy as it looks’: Small businesses share what it takes to move online

Shipping, fitting all made complicated by COVID

Most Read