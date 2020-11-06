A police barricade is set up outside Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. A Manitoba man facing weapons charges and another of threatening the prime minister is expected back in court next month in advance of a possible plea in his case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A police barricade is set up outside Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. A Manitoba man facing weapons charges and another of threatening the prime minister is expected back in court next month in advance of a possible plea in his case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Reservist accused of threatening PM has case adjourned in advance of possible plea

The military reservist and sausage-maker faces 21 weapons charges

A Manitoba man facing weapons charges and another of threatening the prime minister is expected back in court next month in advance of a possible plea in his case.

Corey Hurren appeared virtually in front of an Ontario Court judge in Ottawa Friday morning.

Court was told Hurren’s defence team needed more time to collect evidence before a request was made to adjourn the case until Dec. 4.

Crown prosecutors also told the court that a pretrial meeting had been held recently and that a date would be sought for a plea and sentencing.

Hurren is accused of roaming while heavily armed near the Rideau Hall residences of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Governor General this summer.

The military reservist and sausage-maker faces 21 weapons charges as well as one of threatening the prime minister following the July 2 incident.

Neither the Trudeaus nor Gov. Gen. Julie Payette were on the grounds at the time of the incident.

Police said several guns and an illegal magazine were found in Hurren’s truck after he was arrested.

None of the charges has been tested in court.

Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whole Foods criticized for preventing employees from wearing poppies
Next story
Found fit to stand trial: Man charged in Alberta doctor’s death back in court

Just Posted

Snowy weather is expected to blanket much of the Prairies this weekend, although central Alberta will escape the worst of it. (File photo by Black Press Media)
Snow expected in central Alberta on Saturday

Edge of huge storm expected to pummel Saskatchewan likely to leave a little snow here

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said growing COVID-19 case numbers continue to be a concern in the province. (Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
COVID cases increase by about 800 on Thursday

AHS no longer able to keep up with contact tracing: Hinshaw

Eustace the Goat. Photo Submitted
Hunters shoot goat on small farm west of Eckville

The family says they “feel violated and unsafe” on their own property after the incident

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID cases — including three in Red Deer schools — stand at 6,230, an all-time high

Red Deer Public Schools working with Alberta Health Services

Sona, Steven Bedford’s dog, was deemed vicious and an enclosure had to be built oh the property for her to be outside. (Photo Courtesy of Steven Bedford’s Facebook)
Town of Sylvan Lake’s Animal Control Bylaw, communication under fire

“They have responded to my emails but they have not once answered my questions,” Steven Bedford says

A physician died after he was attacked in an examination room at the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on August 10, 2020. A man accused of killing the family doctor is to make his next court appearance Friday after being found fit to stand trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Found fit to stand trial: Man charged in Alberta doctor’s death back in court

‘I don’t want a lawyer. I don’t want legal aid. This is my decision’

file photo
Thorsby/ Breton RCMP respond to double fatality

A collision on Highway 39 at the intersection of Range Road 52 resulted in the death of two males.

Hands preparing Ah-Nah-Ko-Nah-Ow at Pei Pei Chei Ow, an Edmonton-based catering company that offers contemporary Indigenous cuisine. (Pei Pei Chei Ow photo)
Pandemic-forced changes to Indigenous tourism businesses net positive outlooks

‘We survived colonization. We survived residential school. We’re going to survive COVID for sure’

Alberta Auditor General Doug Wylie speaks in Edmonton on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. nbsp;Alberta’s auditor general has flagged $1.6 billion worth of accounting blunders along with other oversight problems by Premier Jason Kenney’s government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta auditor flags $1.6B in government accounting blunders, oversight problems

Auditor general Doug Wylie says the errors have been or are being corrected by the United Conservative government

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods criticized for preventing employees from wearing poppies

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - A Trump supporter stands outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, where votes in the general election are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
U.S. ELECTION 2020: Biden ahead in Georgia, Pennsylvania

It’s the third full day after the election and anxiety about the outcome is building - in America and afar

Starbucks holiday cups for the 2020 season. (Starbucks)
Starbucks releases ‘Carry the Merry’ holiday cups for 2020

New holiday cups, drinks will be available Nov. 6

Pigs are seen in this file photo from April, 2009. An infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta says it’s shocking to hear about Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant, but she expects it’s likely a one-off situation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Infectious disease expert says human case of rare swine flu in Alberta likely a one-off

Bad timing for influenza case to happen during pandemic, but unlikely to be a big deal if it’s only one case

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

Most Read