Residential rates will not increase with Sylvan Lake’s new Water and Sewer Bylaw

Town Council passed second and third reading of the bylaw at Monday’s meeting

Sylvan Lake residents can expect no increase to the water and sewer rates with the new bylaw passed Monday night.

While the new Water and Sewer bylaw was passed on Jan. 27 by Town Council, it will not go into effect until the end of April or beginning of May.

This allows the Town the chance to educate residents about the new bylaw and its requirements.

The new bylaw unifies the flat sewer rate for both residential and non residential clients. Charges for water use will be based on consumption, according to Environmental Services Manager Kevin Gannon.

READ MORE: Proposed Sylvan Lake tax rate increase to make up for decreased property values

A public hearing was held during the Monday night meeting to hear from residential and non-residential customers.

A number of people sent in letters or emails asking questions about the new bylaw. During the public hearing three people stepped forward to share their displeasure on the new bylaw.

Brian Flanagan, spoke against the new bylaw. In particular, he said he was against the bylaw saying the Town will provide all water and sewer options to residents.

“I think that is a first in the history of Sylvan, where there is this sweeping statement that all utility services provided within the town hall be provided by the Town,” Flanagan said to Council.

“The Town only got into the water business in the 1980s… In the 60s the Town into the sewer business.”

Flanagan said before that time residents were able to obtain their water through a private well.

He said he remembers a time when each property in the Cottage District had their own water well.

“I take a property that I own that is entirely on well, and I wonder if my next or my neighbour got his connection or her connection at a subsidized rate… why is there a multi-thousand charge today for this property that is not connected,” Flanagan said.

Gannon says the move away from private wells was directed by the Provincial Government.

Alberta Environment and Parks says private wells are not allowed in a municipality if the municipality provides water.

Section 8 of the bylaw reads: “…private wells must be properly disconnected to their homes to prevent cross-contamination and public health impacts. Legislation referencing this information is found under Water (Ministerial) Regulation.”

Gannon added residents using a private well will have until Jan. 1, 2025 to switch over to the municipal supply.

“There are no provincial grants available to help with this, but we are looking at ways we can help,” Gannon said.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake Town Council keep utility rates the same for gas and electricity

The new bylaw also removed the tiered consumption rate that was previously in place. With this model, an extra charge will not be levied if a unit goes above a specified number.

Dan Miller owns a four-plex and raised his concern about being charged four base rates for the four units and then an average charge for going over 24 cubic meters.

Gannon says in instances such as a four-plex, four base rates will be applied with one meter, should the building be owned by one person.

However, no overage charges will be added with the removal of the tiered system.

The new bylaw, which sees a decrease for non-residential properties, means a decrease in revenue for the Town.

The municipality will see a loss of $55,000 to unify the rates for residential and non-residential properties.

“It took three years for this bylaw to come into being. In drafting it we tried to address everyone’s concerns as best as we can,” Gannon said.