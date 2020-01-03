Residential snow plow triggered in Sylvan Lake

A recent snowfall has triggered a full residential snow plow of A, B, C and DT Routes.

A full residential snow plow has been triggered in Sylvan Lake after recent snowfall.

This means all A, B, C and DT Routes will be cleared with C Route clearing scheduled to begin Jan. 9.

In November 2019 Town Council approved changes to the Snow and Ice Policy in result to feedback from the public.

The changes saw the old D combine with the C Routes, eliminating the D Routes.

The new C Routes came with a reduced trigger of 45 cm of snow accumulation compared to the previous 50 cm.

A Route clearing is triggered by 8 cm of loose snow or 5 cm of packed snow, while B Routes are triggered by 8 cm of loose or packed snow.

The trigger for DT Routes is 5 cm of packed snow.

The Town reminds residents to watch for “No Parking” signage during the snow removal process. The signs are valid up to 72 hours after placement.

A press release from the Town states windrows which block access to driveways, mailboxes, fire hydrants or crosswalks in result of plowing will be cleared within one hour.

More information on snow removal and routes residents can visit sylvanlake.ca/snow.