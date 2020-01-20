Residential street plowing to resume in Sylvan Lake

Snow removal was postponed last week due to extreme cold temperatures

The extreme cold that blanketed Sylvan Lake postponed many things, including residential street plowing.

Snow removal on residential streets will pick up again beginning Jan. 21, roughly one week after it was postponed due to the cold.

The Town said street clearing was postponed because the plows, like many vehicles last week, had difficulty starting in the -50 temperatures.

Signs will be posted to indicating parking in not allowed during street maintenance.

‘No Parking” signs are valid up to 72 hours, and vehicles parked where street plowing is scheduled will be tagged and towed at the owner’s expense, according to the Town.

“Windrows that result in blocked access to driveways, mailboxes, fire hydrants, or crosswalks will be opened and cleared again within one hour,” the Town said in a press release.

The Town is also reminding residents about the existence of the municipal reserve, which is often used for snow storage.

Municipal reserves exist where there is no sidewalk.

“Where a sidewalk does not exist, one to four meters of “municipal reserve” (MR), separates a private property from a public roadway.”

This area is considered to be Town property, despite the appearance that it is a part of one’s front or side yard.

The following streets are scheduled for plowing on Jan. 21:

• VanVeller Way

• Vanson Close

• Valli Close

• Victor Close

• Rosse Place

• Reynolds Road

• Rowberry Court

• Reid Court

• Radcliff Way

• Richfield Crescent

• Rosse Close

• Rodgers Road

• Rafferty Court

• Ralston Place

• Regatta Way

• Ramsey Link

• Rosewood Rise

• Regal Court

• Rozier Close

