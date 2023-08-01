The Osoyoos fire is seen burning across the lake in Osoyoos, B.C., in a Saturday, July 29, 2023, handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Walter Wells)

The Osoyoos fire is seen burning across the lake in Osoyoos, B.C., in a Saturday, July 29, 2023, handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Walter Wells)

Residents of Osoyoos, B.C., heading home after harrowing fire fight

Residents of Osoyoos have been returning home after the lifting of most evacuation orders on the southern British Columbia town that had been threatened over the weekend by a wildfire that jumped the United States border.

But most of the community remains under evacuation alert and must be ready to leave at short notice because of the Eagle Bluff fire that came close to engulfing the town as it roared down surrounding hills on Saturday night, before a wind shift turned the tide for firefighters.

BC Wildfire Service spokeswoman Shaelee Stearns says the reins in the fight against the Eagle Bluff fire are being transitioned to a new management team that will be in constant contact with U.S. counterparts.

The fire has scorched more than 14 square kilometres on the B.C. side of the border and 40 square kilometres on the U.S side, where it has destroyed several structures.

More than 700 properties were ordered evacuated Saturday evening but the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced Monday that residents were being allowed to return to most of those residences.

There are still 192 properties under evacuation order, while 2,632 are under evacuation alert, representing most of the community of about 5,000 people.

The service says there were 361 active wildfires in British Columbia late Monday, with 198 out of control and 13 fires of note that are either highly visible or pose potential threats to public safety.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Red Deer Regional Airshow soars
Next story
Deadline passes, unclear whether Calgary medical clinic will move ahead with fee plan

Just Posted

(l-r) Natalie, Lauren, Collin, Dana and Stacey Pacholek grin behind the counter in Stacey’s Happy Place. (File photo)
Community book store celebrates third anniversary

Chris Sadler stands with his parents. (Photo provided from the Walk to Breathe Facebook page)
Challenge to raise awareness about lung disease is open to all Albertans

HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)
Summer school in Sylvan Lake is wrapping up

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library director Haley Amendt received the official cheque for $714.35 from Faye Peterson with Central Alberta Co-op on Thursday, July 27th. (Photo provided by Corrie Brown)
Sylvan Lake library receives cheque from the Central Alberta Co-op