A worker adjusts a sign in the empty bread section of a Superstore in Surrey on Saturday, March 15, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Resist the urge to panic shop despite COVID-19 fears, Trudeau says

Trudeau said a measured approach will be important in all aspects of life

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged retail restraint on Saturday, cautioning Canadians against panic buying in response to the escalating COVID-19 outbreak.

His remarks came during an interview with CTV’s Question Period in which he discussed the national response to the pandemic that has now sickened more than 300 people across the country.

But amid discussion of testing protocols and possible border shutdowns, Trudeau offered some guidance to the many Canadians who have been flocking to grocery and drug stores in recent days, leaving a swath of empty shelves in their wake.

He said Canada’s supply chains to date have not been affected by the tightening border restrictions around the world, merchandise is still coming across the border, and there’s no need to start hoarding supplies.

“Yes, stock up a little bit so you don’t have to go to the store every two or three days like we usually do, but make sure that you’re not taking more than you need,” he said. “Your neighbours, or vulnerable people, will need to access supplies as well.”

Trudeau said a measured approach will be important in all aspects of life as Canadians navigate the outbreak, which was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization last week.

The number of cases continued to climb across the country on Sunday, with Ontario reporting 39 new cases, bringing the total 142. Health authorities in Quebec reported 11 new cases, while the Manitoba government reported three more in that province.

READ MORE: ‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

And authorities in Nova Scotia said the novel form of coronavirus had officially reached that province after three people tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of cases in Canada currently stands at 313.

Most people diagnosed with COVID-19 experience mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority of those who contract the virus recover. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk to the general population is low.

However, for some, including Canadians aged 65 and over, those with compromised immune systems and those with pre-existing conditions, the illness can be much more severe. Among the Canadians diagnosed with the illness so far, fewer than 15 per cent have required hospitalization.

The growing number of cases has prompted widespread closures of schools and universities, mass cancellation of large-scale events, multimillion-dollar economic stimulus packages from governments, and the suspension of the Parliament until April 20.

Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cheap fares luring travellers to fly despite coronavirus pandemic
Next story
UPDATE: Canada hits at least 313 cases of COVI-19, mostly in Ontario and B.C.

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake closes NexSource Centre, Community Centre

The closures, which also include the library, are in response to the COVID-19 situation

Alberta confirms six new COVID-19 cases

Confirmed cases up to 29 in the province

Sylvan Lake Wranglers’ season ends with series lead

Abrupt end to the season due to Hockey Canada’s cancellations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Several Red Deer hospice staff in self-quarantine as a precaution

Health officials recommend 14-day self-quarantine for all out-of-country travellers

Trade shows hit hard by ban on large gatherings

Taboo show and auto auction at Westerner Park postponed

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

All travellers asked to self-isolate when entering Canada, as country hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

A steep drop in tourist visits will hit hard, in particular, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan hard

University of Alberta suspends classes, moves online for rest of term

There will be no in-person exams this term

Total at 39: Chief medical health officer says 10 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said six of the new cases were in the Calgary area and four were in Edmonton

Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians as COVID-19 continues to spread

Poland is suspending all international flights and trains on Sunday, for example

Cultural institutions cancel shows, empty seats amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus impacting large galleries, musesums, theatres across Canada

Premiers warn billions more needed from feds to weather COVID-19 crisis

Federal government is looking at ways to get financial support directly to Canadians who need it

Girl Guide cookie sales hurt by coronavirus

Canadian organization suspends cookie sales and camps

Most Read