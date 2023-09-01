<div>Restaurant Brands International Inc. has received approval from its board of directors to repurchase up to US$1 billion of its common shares over the next two years. A Tim Hortons cup is seen inside a Tim Hortons restaurant in Toronto, Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston</div>

Restaurant Brands International receives approval for share buyback plan

Restaurant Brands International Inc. has received approval from its board of directors to allow it to repurchase up to US$1 billion of its common shares over the next two years.

Through the approval, which last until Sept. 30, 2025, the restaurant ownership giant says it may buy and cancel up to 10 per cent of its outstanding shares.

The plan follows the expiration of the company’s earlier share repurchase authorization for up to the same US$1 billion total.

By buying back its shares, a company reduces its equity base, spreading profits over fewer shares. That increases its return on equity and earnings per share, two key ratios used to determine a company’s financial health and investment rating.

Last year, RBI received approval from the TSX to allow it to repurchase up to 30.3 million shares or 10 per cent of its outstanding shares, but the company did not buy back any shares under the plan.

RBI, which owns brands such as Tim Hortons and Burger King International, reported last month that its latest quarter ending June 30 saw a 10 per cent sales increase compared with the same period a year earlier.

Previous story
Competition Bureau approves RBC’s proposed takeover of HSBC Canada

Just Posted

A group shot of the new teachers who attended the New Teacher Orientation for the Chinook’s Edge School Division. (photo courtesy of the Chinook’s Edge School Division)
Fourteen new teachers were welcomed to Sylvan Lake during new teacher orientation

Tamarack Ventures is currently doing a naming contest for the building which used to be the Fields store with a $100 gift card prize to be given to the winner. (photo provided by Terrell Fentiman)
A business investing in the community of Eckville is looking for a store name

Sylvan Lake Gulls’ shortstop Jonah Weisner made an immediate impact on the Sylvan Lake Gulls last summer, especially in the batter’s box. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Former Sylvan Lake Gull Jonah Weisner signs professional deal

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service. (Black Press file photo)
Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will be closed temporarily on Sept. 1 and 3