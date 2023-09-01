The Canada Revenue Agency says 120 people have been fired for claiming a federal COVID-19 benefit while employed at the tax department. The employment insurance section of the Government of Canada website is shown on a laptop in Toronto on April 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jesse Johnston

Review finds at least 120 CRA employees claimed COVID benefits while employed

The Canada Revenue Agency says 120 people have been fired for claiming a federal COVID-19 benefit while employed there.

The CRA is reviewing approximately 600 cases in which current employees received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit — or CERB — during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benefit was worth $2,000 a month to Canadians whose jobs were lost or downgraded as a result of public-health restrictions.

The CRA said in July that it had let 20 employees go as a result of its CERB investigation, but it now says that number is up to 120.

Claims for CERB were found to be legitimate in 30 cases, such as for employees who had temporary or student contracts.

The tax agency says it refers cases with suspected criminal activity to police, and in August, a former CRA employee was arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly collecting nearly $20,000 in government benefits during COVID-19.

Previous story
Fire activity expected to kick up in N.W.T., Mounties warn against re-entering
Next story
What happens when you give 50 homeless people $7,500 each? A B.C. study found out

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Gulls’ shortstop Jonah Weisner made an immediate impact on the Sylvan Lake Gulls last summer, especially in the batter’s box. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Former Sylvan Lake Gull Jonah Weisner signs professional deal

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service. (Black Press file photo)
Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will be closed temporarily on Sept. 1 and 3

The Sylvan Lake Girl Guides hosted the Girl Guides Advancement Day in May of 2023. (Photo courtesy of Judy Scanland.)
Sylvan Lake Girl Guides is looking for new members as start date approaches

Members of the BPSA believe in being good role models, community service and promoting leadership. (photo courtesy of Michelle Frisky)
Sylvan Lake Baden Powell Association is looking for members and leaders