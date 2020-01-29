A empty classroom is pictured at McGee Secondary school in Vancouver on September 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Review of Alberta school curriculum urges focus on basic learning, standardized tests

Panel also recommends social studies include importance of natural resources to province’s economy

A panel reviewing Alberta’s education curriculum is urging the province to stick to the basics, make learning more focused on jobs and to emphasize standardized testing.

It also recommends that the social studies curriculum reflect the importance of natural resources to Alberta’s economy.

The panel says standard tests to evaluate literacy and numeracy in Grades 1 through 5 are needed to catch and correct any learning difficulties.

Its members are also urging a focus on basic learning with clear outcomes.

READ MORE: Canadian schools spend more as enrolment and test scores fall

They say students need to be exposed to potential job and career opportunities outside the classroom, and input from employers should be part of curriculum development.

Adriana LaGrange, the United Conservative government’s education minister, struck the panel last fall after putting a halt on a curriculum overhaul begun under the previous NDP government.

The Canadian Press

