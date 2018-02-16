Reward offered to find man charged in 2006 murder

RCMP are offering up to $5000 for information leading to the arrest of Kevin Brown

Alberta RCMP are offering up to $5000 for information locating and leading to the arrest of Kevin Brown, a man wanted on one count of first degree murder in the killing of Bradley Webber of Eckville. On Oct. 24, 2006, Webber’s body was found in his fifth wheel trailer.

While there is a Canada-wide warrant of arrest out for Brown, it is believed he is either in Alberta or British Columbia. Originally from Calgary, Brown has connections in both provinces.

RCMP say it is dangerous to approach Brown and that if he is seen to call the police or 911.

Brown is described with the following features:

Caucasian male

35-years-old

175 cm (5 ‘9”)tall

81 kg (179 lbs)

Blonde hair

Brown eyes

Marks: Moles on face, scar on forehead

Tattoos: Chinese symbol on left side of the neck, tribal design on right upper arm although they may have been altered or removed.

Brown is also wanted on one count of kidnapping another unnamed person.

Shayne Earl Gulka of Lacombe, another suspect in the case, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of Webber on Mar. 10, 2016 and is waiting to go to trial.

Those with information on Brown are asked to make a confidential call to the RCMP Major Crimes Unit in Southern Alberta at 1-844-887-6287.