A member of the First Nations Indigenous Warriors raises his fist toward the doors at Winnipeg City Hall, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. A leading human rights group says Canada is failing to address long-standing abuses, delivering a scathing rebuke of what it calls the federal government’s inadequate climate policy and violations of the rights of Indigenous people and immigration detainees. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Daniel Crump

Rights group releases scathing report on Canada’s violations of Indigenous rights

A leading human rights group says Canada is failing to address long-standing abuses, delivering a scathing rebuke of what it calls the federal government’s inadequate climate policy and violations of the rights of Indigenous people and immigration detainees.

Human Rights Watch says more than two-dozen First Nations remain under long-term drinking water advisories, despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s promise to bring that number down to zero.

The New-York based rights group also says Canada’s border agency continues to operate without oversight, detaining some asylum-seekers indefinitely.

The criticisms levelled in the group’s annual “World Report” extend to Canada’s climate change policy, as well.

The report censures the government for its G20-leading public financing of fossil fuel projects and inadequate measures to support First Nations in adapting to the impacts of climate change.

Human Rights Watch had encouraging words, though, for Canada’s support for LGBTQ people, highlighting the federal government’s recent commitments to a national action plan to strengthen rights at home and abroad.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sunwing CEO apologizes for chaotic Christmas travel as MPs probe transportation woes

Just Posted

The Strathcona Cup as shown on the tour website.
Scottish invasion of curlers coming to Sylvan Lake

Defence lawyer Maurice Collard (left) with Glen Carritt outside Red Deer provincial court on Tuesday shortly after assault and mischief charges laid after an alleged altercation during a Freedom Convoy rally in February 2022 were dropped by the Crown prosecutor. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Charges dropped against 2022 Freedom Convoy organizer

Burman University in Lacombe is switching to online delivery starting March 23 due to ongoing coronavirus. Photo contributed
Burman University offering new micro-credential programs

File photo
Town of Sylvan Lake seeking board/committee members