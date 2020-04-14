Purple Katz Quilting is donating fabric to local sewing experts looking to create washable bags for frontline workers. (Photo Courtesy: Purple Katz Quilting Facebook page)

Rimbey business helping provide washable bags for healthcare workers

Purple Katz Quilting donating fabric to local sewers interested in helping during COVID-19

A Rimbey business is donating their time and energy during quarantine to help frontline workers in central Alberta.

Purple Katz Quilting was forced to shut their doors the first week of March due to COVID-19. Tracy Loyek, owner of Purple Katz Quilting, decided she needed to stay busy and realized she would be able to help her daughter who is a nurse in Red Deer by making washable nurses bags.

”What it does is that they put their clothes in at the end of every shift, they can put it in the bag, put it in the washer and then there is less contact for their home environment,” Loyek said.

Since then, Loyek has been donating fabric to sewers in the community who are willing to donate their time and effort to help frontline workers in central Alberta. Loyek said their work is part of provincial effort.

On Facebook, there is a group called Scrub Nurses Bags for Alberta. The Quilt Shop in Claresholm designed a pattern and they have it available for free on their website. Loyek said their work has taken off and she intends to try to donate fabric to anyone in the community looking to sew bags, so long as they are needed by local health authorities.

“It has taken off from there because quilters and sewers are the most generous people in the world. We have donated fabric when there was the fires up north, when there was flooding down south and when the Humboldt Broncos crash happened,” she said.

“We like to help and we put it out there that if anyone wants to sew, I am willing to provide the fabric if they are willing to put in the time. It is a good partnership,” she said.

Loyek said they are coordinating their efforts with the Rimbey Hospital and there is also a group of sewers in Sylvan Lake who are working with the Bethany Care Centre to sew masks.

“I would like mine go to central zone, because that is my community. I am willing to give out as much fabric as people ask for. I just want to make sure there is a place for them to go,” she said.

Loyek added there are many frontline workers other than nurses who are in need of these products.

“I think it is a wonderful thing. The quilters and sewers are always looking for ways to help,” she said.

You can get in touch with Loyek by email at purplekatzquilting@gmail.com. She asks you first go to the Facebook page to see where the nurse bags are needed.

Purple Katz Quilting is currently also operating a curb-side pick-up during the quarantine fore the for-sale products.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 update: Economy may surge 5.8% next year; Drug companies join forces

Just Posted

Alberta lacrosse season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

ALA announced the entire box lacrosse season would be cancelled for the 2020 season

Province expanding testing eligibility to any Albertan with fever, sore throat, cough

Alberta declares 81 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total at 1,732

Sylvan Lake Sobeys partners with fire department to deliver groceries during pandemic

Sylvan Lake Fire Department is delivering groceries to seniors two days a week

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce launches app, connects businesses to residents and visitors

The Sylvan Lake Town App launched on the app store April 1, along with a gift card giveaway

Alberta confirms 82 cases Sunday, four additional deaths

72 cases in central zone

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Rimbey business helping provide washable bags for healthcare workers

Purple Katz Quilting donating fabric to local sewers interested in helping during COVID-19

Former Ponoka councillor has recovered from COVID-19

Was the only confirmed case in Ponoka

World COVID-19 update: Economy may surge 5.8% next year; Drug companies join forces

Comprehensive digest of world pandemic news

WATCH: Update from Prime Minister Trudeau

April 14 briefing from Ottawa

IMF: Stung by virus, global economy will shrink 3 per cent in 2020

Canadian economy could contract by 6.2 per cent

Air Canada and others suspend flights until June as sector slammed by COVID-19

Air Canada continues repatriation flights for Canadians

More than 90 per cent of Canadian deaths from COVID-19 are those over age 60

Canadians urged to continue to stay home

Canadians want serious progress on COVID-19 before returning to work: poll

Canadians ponder return to work rules

Most Read