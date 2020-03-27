Rimbey business wants to help others during COVID-19 crisis

Rimbey business reaches out

  • Mar. 27, 2020 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Bronco Feeds in Rimbey is keeping busy, even as the COVID-19 continues to rear its ugly head throughout the world.

Owner Chad Beagle said he is grateful, but is very much aware others in the business world are not as fortunate.

He has watched some of his neighbours, who are not considered essential services, being forced to close their doors.

“Business has remained steady for us,” he said. “Everybody needs to feel their cattle.”

Beagle is not taking his good fortune for granted and has been trying to figure out a way to help others who are feeling the adverse affects of the COVID-19.

“Over the last little while I have been wracking my brains trying to figure out a way to help out,” he said.

After much soul searching as to how Bronco Feeds could reach out to help others it was decided that a portion of the daily profits would be donated to food banks in Rimbey and the surrounding area.

Beagle noted that customers come from throughout central Alberta and he wants to be sure each community is represented.

In a post on Facebook, Beagle posted “you feed your animals, together we will feed your communities.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Update from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Next story
Lacombe Rotary Club ends current exchange program in light of COVID-19

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake businesses being creative during COVID-19 outbreak

Many businesses are changing their business models or offering services in a new way

Sylvan Lake Dog Park closed to encourage social distancing

As of 6 a.m. on March 27 the dog park and west end recycling station are closed to the public.

Sylvan Lake churches connecting with congregations virtually

The churches are using the practices to stay connected and spread hope during the time of distancing

Three weeks of COVID-19 cases have left AHS staff seeking out more hospital spaces

Province is examining the 50-person limit for social gatherings

Sylvan Laker joins U18 AAA Optimist Chiefs as head coach

Cody Reynolds is excited for the new challenge in the Red Deer Midget Hockey League this season

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Ponoka resident’s negative COVID-19 test not ‘all that reassuring’

There are no confirmed cases in Ponoka as of 12 p.m. on March 27

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

UPDATE: Stettler Elementary and Heartland Youth Centre staff ‘reconnect’ with local youngsters

Youngsters were happy to see their teachers and mentors drive by and wave a friendly hello

Shawna Pearman selected as City of Red Deer Lifetime Sports Achievement Award recipient

Pearman has been a longtime coach for the Red Deer Central Lions Speed Skating Club

Lacombe Rotary Club ends current exchange program in light of COVID-19

Rotary Clubs around Canada made the choice last Friday to end the programs

Lacombe Police reports COVID-19 related increase in business property crime, mental health checks

LPS encourages residents to look out for one-another during pandemic

WATCH: Update from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

March 27 video press conference

World COVID-19 update, 5:30 a.m.: British PM tests positive; US Surgeon General not satisfied

Comprehensive world coronavirus news round-up as of 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 27

Most Read