Rimbey business wants to help others during COVID-19 crisis

Bronco Feeds in Rimbey is keeping busy, even as the COVID-19 continues to rear its ugly head throughout the world.

Owner Chad Beagle said he is grateful, but is very much aware others in the business world are not as fortunate.

He has watched some of his neighbours, who are not considered essential services, being forced to close their doors.

“Business has remained steady for us,” he said. “Everybody needs to feel their cattle.”

Beagle is not taking his good fortune for granted and has been trying to figure out a way to help others who are feeling the adverse affects of the COVID-19.

“Over the last little while I have been wracking my brains trying to figure out a way to help out,” he said.

After much soul searching as to how Bronco Feeds could reach out to help others it was decided that a portion of the daily profits would be donated to food banks in Rimbey and the surrounding area.

Beagle noted that customers come from throughout central Alberta and he wants to be sure each community is represented.

In a post on Facebook, Beagle posted “you feed your animals, together we will feed your communities.”