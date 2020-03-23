Rimbey family physician, Dr. Cian Hackett says most patient visits are now happening by telephone. Treena Mielke Photo

Rimbey physicians taking most patient visits over phone

No cases of coronavirus reported by Rimbey doctors

  • Mar. 23, 2020 5:30 p.m.
  • News

UPDATE

Cian Hackett, a Rimbey doctor, who previously suggested small social gatherings were okay, said new information states small dinner parties and other social gatherings should be postponed until further notice or done virtually.

He also noted solitary walks are the best, but walking with a close family member is also allowed.

ORIGINAL STORY

In the midst of the spread of the coronavirus a Rimbey physician is busy taking care of business as usual, but, for the most part, he is doing it over the phone.

Dr. Cian Hackett said Rimbey physicians are still seeing some patients, but 90 per cent of their visits are being conducted over the phone.

Hackett said this method is working very well and he encourages patients who may need prescriptions, such as blood pressure medications, renewed to simply call in to the clinic to request a telephone visit. Visits done by phone ensure patient and physician safety as well as providing needed medical service.

Hackett said there have been no cases of the coronavirus among patients of Rimbey doctors.

“There are lots of fears out there, but we are doing our best to help everyone and keep everyone safe.”

He said local physician are also preparing for the future which could change quickly. He noted that the Town of Rimbey has a large population of seniors.

“We have one of the (chronologically) oldest communities in Alberta,” he said. “And they are considered vulnerable (to this virus.)”

Hackett said doctors are working closely with the Rimbey mayor and representatives from Ponoka County to ensure the safety of the residents as much as possible.

He said visitations have been restricted at the hospital and at long term care.

People who are experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose or sore throat should stay home and contact their doctor if symptoms persist, he noted.

Hackett said, for the time being, walking with a friend and small social gatherings are acceptable, provided everyone is healthy, practices social distancing as much as possible and has not been in contact with an infected person.

However, he noted rules and regulations regarding the coronavirus could change quickly.

Hackett wants people to stay healthy, follow guidelines set out by Alberta Health, practice social distancing and contact their doctor for medical concerns.

“Run it (your concerns) by your doctor for sure,” he said.

The Rimbey Medical Clinic can be reached at 403-843-2256.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nine cases of COVID-19 in city of Red Deer, one in the county

Just Posted

Rimbey physicians taking most patient visits over phone

No cases of coronavirus reported by Rimbey doctors

Nine cases of COVID-19 in city of Red Deer, one in the county

Returning snowbirds must self-isolate, says premier

Nowco Home Hardware supports Lacombe Food Bank during COVID-19 pandemic

Store creates viral video and toilet paper contest to encourage Food Bank donations

Hospitality business hit hard by virus

Hotels empty as travellers staying home

Blackfalds updates community on COVID-19 pandemic

Town’s top priority is the health, safety and well-being of public and their employees

VIDEO: 17 COVID-19 cases in central Alberta

March 23 update from Dr. Hinshaw

Comprehensive COVID-19 world update as of Monday afternoon, March 23

4,200 prisoners release, 1,000 new hospital beds for New York

COVID-19 in Canada afternoon updates: State of emergency in Toronto

COVID-19 in Canada: What we know as of Monday afternoon

Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

More than 1,400 cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada

Thousands laid off as airlines struggle with COVID-19 cancellations, travel bans

Some airlines say they will hire back workers after the crisis subsides

Canada refuses to go to Tokyo Games in 2020, asks for one-year postponement

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 24 with the Paralympics slated to follow on Aug. 25

COVID-19 World Update, March 23: Foreigners barred in Hong Kong

The latest coronavirus news from about the world, Monday, March 23.

World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

3-in-10 Canadians admit they aren’t practicing social distancing amid COVID-19: poll

Lack of listening to advice of health officials come as Canada sees 1,300 novel coronavirus cases

Most Read