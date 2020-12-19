Rimbey RCMP investigate fatal collision

A 26-year-old man from Ottawa was pronounced deceased at the scene

Rimbey RCMP and RCMP collision analysts are investigating a fatal collision that took place on the night of Dec. 18th.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., Rimbey RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Hwy. 20, just south of Township Road 432.

On arrival, officers learned that a Ford pick-up truck travelling southbound on Hwy. 20 had crossed into the northbound lane and collided head on with a northbound semi.

Other motorists that came upon the scene rendered first aid to the vehicle occupants until first responders arrived. The driver and lone occupant of the semi, a 57-year-old man from Lacombe was not injured.

A 26-year-old male occupant of the Ford truck, from Ottawa, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second occupant of the Ford truck, a 25-year-old male from Whitecourt, was taken by ground ambulance to Rimbey hospital and later flown by STARS air ambulance to Edmonton where he remains in serious condition.

Traffic in the area was re-routed while the collision analyst attended the scene but has since resumed normal flow. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.