On April 26th, at 3:53 p.m., RCMP responded to a 911 call about a serious collision on Hwy. 607 and Range Road 33.

The collision involved a van and a motorcycle and resulted in the death of the 37-year-old male motorcycle driver.

The 70-year-old lone occupant of the van was not injured.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the collision scene, and the investigation remains ongoing. Further information is currently not available.

