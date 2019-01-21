Rimbey RCMP investigating armed robbery with possible handgun

Police are investigating an incident earlier in the day on Jan. 19 that may be linked

Rimbey RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Rimbey Liquor Store.

Police say the incident was on Jan. 19 at about 8:30 p.m.

“One suspect entered the liquor store, pointed what is believed to be a handgun and made off with cash in a bag,” say police. “The suspect also took a box containing funds for a charity. The male suspect fled on foot, and no vehicle was seen.”

The employee on shift was uninjured.

Police describe the suspect as a man with brown eyes and black skin. He’s about 5’10” tall and was wearing a dark hoodie, grey pants and white gloves. Police say he was carrying a green/grey bag.

“Earlier in the day, a suspicious incident occurred where a male entered a residence uninvited and then left without incident when confronted by the homeowner,” add police.

“In that incident a male with black skin left the home in a black truck. The RCMP are working to determine if the incidents may be linked.”

If you have any information about this incident please contact the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224, or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.